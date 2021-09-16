Russia begins blocking Google Docs after Navalny shares anti-Kremlin voting strategy monitor





Russian mobile network providers have begun blocking Google Docs after a team of Kremlin critics Alexena Warney used the platform to defeat incumbents in the ruling party, an independent monitor said Wednesday.

According to GlobalCheck, a service that monitors and bypasses blocked websites in Russia, the outage affected users of Russia’s state-owned telecommunications provider Rostelecom, as well as the mobile networks Megafon and MTS. Online privacy NGO Roskomsvoboda added that Tele2 customers also couldn’t access docs.google.com.

As of Thursday morning, customers of all Russian telecommunications providers had access to Google Docs, according to GlobalCheck.

“This blockage may be related to the publication of smart voting lists in Google Docs,” GlobalCheck said in a social media post.

Earlier on Tuesday, Navalny’s team released a list of election candidates seeking to step up their support to expel Putin’s incumbents during this weekend’s high stakes parliamentary elections.

Navalny’s “smart voting” strategy is banned from being implemented in almost every area of ​​independent opposition, so voters, mainly the Communist Party, the Kuomintang Liberal Democratic Party, and other blocks allowed by voting. We urged support for the 1,234 candidates made up of members.

Team Navalny published the list on Github following reports that Google Docs was blocked in Russia.

After blocking dozens of websites linked to Nawarny in the summer, Russian officials blocked smart voting last week, a website that Nawarny’s associates described as “the last Nawarny site that wasn’t blocked in Russia.” Did.

A few days ago, a Moscow court banned Google and Yandex from displaying search results for the phrase “smart voting,” and bailers appeared at Google’s Moscow office this week to enforce the ruling.

Alexander Isavnin, coordinator of the Roskomsvoboda Internet Freedom Group, said the Google Docs block was “certainly” related to the Smart Voting roster displayed on the platform.

“The Navalny team seems to have surprised Internet censorship with Google Docs. This has never been done before,” Isavnin told the Moscow Times.

“By the morning, senior officials would have realized that blocking Google Docs as a whole is not practical because Google Docs is so widely used in the country. This is often a different level of authority. Shows that people have contradictory ideas about how to fight opponents, “he warned that authorities could try to block other websites and apps during the election, short-lived. I mentioned the block of.

Navalny and his movement-the country’s most noisy grassroots anti-Kremling army-is facing an increasingly dark outlook within Russia.

A Moscow court designated Navalny’s organization as a “radical” this summer, formally banning the organization and its activities and putting its supporters at risk of criminal prosecution. Much of Navalny’s political and activist infrastructure has moved abroad to avoid prosecution and assault, but some of Navalny’s top associates have been sentenced to criminal charges on various charges from Russia. I ran away.

Navalny himself has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for violating parole in an old fraud case he claims to be politically motivated. He faces an additional up to three years in prison after authorities have filed new charges against him for “creating a non-profit organization that violates the identities and rights of citizens.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/09/16/russia-starts-blocking-google-docs-after-navalny-shares-anti-kremlin-vote-strategy-monitor-a75059 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos