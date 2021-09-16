Make your classroom paperless with Google Workspace





Thousands of organizations, from small businesses to schools, are embracing Google Workspace for a user-friendly approach to productivity. Here’s how Jacey Jones (now a part-time intern at BrainStorm) is using this toolset in a junior high school classroom.

Teacher technology story

My name is Jacey Jones. The most common reaction I hear when talking to people that I am a junior high school English teacher is that you are a poor soul. It’s undeniable that teaching a 13-year-old kid who is particularly angry has many difficult parts to teach, but to make everything a little easier, I’ll give you some tips and tricks over the years. I learned.

What tricks are on my sleeves? I’m using Google Workspace and a Chromebook in my classroom.

Powerful trio: Chromebook, Canvas, Google Workspace

In Utah, most secondary schools use Chromebooks carts to improve the quality of classroom education. Joel P. Jensen Middle School is fortunate to have a Chromebook class set for every English class.

At first, some of my colleagues were a little hesitant to use unfamiliar techniques in their lesson plans, and I fully understand why. Changes are scary, especially when playing in front of a super-critical audience. However, we also understand that growth will require changes, so we decided to adopt the Chromebook and its associated software.

Rationalize homework and scoring

One of the more difficult parts of my job is fighting teenage forgetting. I can’t even tell you how many times a student has to pause a class because he has forgotten the materials he needs at home, or how many times he has requested an extension because he has lost his homework.

No wonder my daily exercise routine includes running towards the printer in the copy room and back in the classroom before the turmoil continues.

Sometimes it’s enough. I had a cart full of Chromebooks to make my life and my students’ lives easier. Fortunately, I also had a plan.

My team used shared drives to collaborate and track curriculum and data, so I already knew how to use Google Workspace with my colleagues. Shared drives are very convenient because they can be accessed from anywhere, and you can automatically co-edit files with users added to the drive.

We decided we needed a way to use this handy technology in the classroom to avoid wasting time. Fortunately, our school also uses the Canvas platform.

Canvas is affiliated with Google, so students can send files from Google Drive to the corresponding Canvas assignments and the course instructor can score them digitally.

This is my reality. Most of my students have more experience with Google Workspace than any other productivity software, although other platforms may have scoring capabilities. In addition, Google Workspace is so user-friendly that even students who are new to the platform can use it immediately.

Paperless on Google

Over time, I made the classroom completely paperless.

Regularly scan all lesson materials and upload them to Google Drive, use Google Docs and Google Slides templates to create interactive worksheets, use Google Forms for tests and quizzes, and students in Google Workspace Assign collaborative projects to complete through the app. ..

In the new and improved classroom, students only need access to a compact Chromebook and Google Drive for my lessons.

The classroom is now paperless, which makes the scoring process much easier.

Simply assign jobs digitally, giving you quick access to your students’ work at home. To see a specific assignment from a student, log in to the Canvas assignment and find the names in alphabetical order. From there, I click on their submission and pull up their completed assignments on my Google Drive.

With Google Workspace, you can leave comments directly on your work, highlight problem areas, and suggest edits. These tools have proved to be even more effective than the old red ink method. This is mainly because digital copy is much easier to edit than hard copy, not because of cluttered handwriting.

In a paperless classroom, the days of carrying large amounts of paper and scoring at home are forever gone, and my hips couldn’t be more thankful.

Learning on the go

Thanks to the convenience of Google Workspace, students and I can access their work and lesson materials from anywhere. Currently, students cannot claim to have left an assignment at home or devoured their homework because they have a digital copy of everything they need to drive.

Finally, it’s time to keep up with the trends in junior high school TikTok!

Does your organization need Google Workspace training and deployment tips? Talk to a BrainStorm change expert.

