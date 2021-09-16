Want to set up and use the Google Home app on your mobile phone?I know here





Google Home is a smart speaker that is gradually becoming popular in every home. With Google Home, you can interact via voice commands and interact with a variety of smart home devices.

You can connect to a variety of devices via the Google Home app, which acts as a remote control. This app helps you set up, manage and control smart products such as lights, cameras, thermostats and several other devices.

Benefits of the Google Home app

The Google Home app contains some useful features.

-You can set up Google Nest, Google Home, WiFi and Chromecast devices from this app. -Control, organize and manage compatible lights, cameras, speakers and more. -You can also send reminders and recent notifications. -You can use the Google Home app to manage your Google device and Google Assistant settings. -You can also link the Google Home app to YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and more.

Steps to set up a Google Home account in the Google Home app

Step 1: First, download the Google Home app on your mobile phone Step 2: Make sure the Google Home app and Google Home device are on the same Wi-Fi network Step 3: Then open the Google Home app Step 4 : Select your Google account,[OK]Tap. Step 5:[ホームページの作成]Go to[開始]Tap. Step 6: Then[新しいデバイス]Tap to set up a new device or work with Google on an existing device or service Step 7: Create another home,[次へ]so[ホームページの選択]Select a section. Step 8: Select your nickname to identify your home and enter your address on the next page. Step 9: The Google Home app will now look for a device to connect to.

Steps to set up your Google Home device in the app

Step 1: First, connect your Google Home device Step 2: The chime will sound when you turn it on Step 3: Then open the Google Home app and tap the plus + icon in the upper left Step 4: Then,[追加と管理]From the menu[デバイスのセットアップ]Select Step 5:[新しいデバイス]Tap the option to start linking Google Nest with the app Step 6: You will be prompted to select a home in the next step Step 7: Select an existing home profile or create a new profile increase. afterwards,[次へ]Choose. Step 8: The Google Home app will now start searching for your device. Step 9: If your Google Home device is identified,[次へ]Tap. Step 10: Then you will see a message from the Google Home app. Check the connection.When you hear the confirmation sound[はい]Tap or try again Step 11:[同意して法的条件に同意する]Click Step 12: Select the room where your device is located and name and organize your Google Nest speakers within the Google Nest app Step 13:[次へ]Click Step 14: Select the correct Wi-Fi connection

