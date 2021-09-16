The iPhone 13 event was a case study of product improvements during the Tim Cook era





For the past decade, Tim Cooks’ greatest achievement as Apple CEO has been much the same. More iPhones, More iPhone Accessories, More Apps, and Much More Money. Macs and iPads are occasionally devastated, but the company is back for new reasons to buy the biggest hits each year, and this year’s iPhone 13 event is about how sophistication can take you. This is an almost perfect case study.

As my colleague Jon Porter points out, the iPhone 13 is effectively an iPhone 12S, not something that feels entirely new, but an iterative incremental update to last year’s phone.

Almost everything has improved

But oh, what an update! Does anyone dream of improving processing power, battery life, cameras, displays, storage capacity, connectivity, and design in a year without changing prices a bit?

In 2021, the same $ 829 payment last year doubled storage, estimated battery life 2.5 hours longer, increased 5G bands, and 175 knits brighter than the iPhone 12. In addition, the sensor is 47% larger. A sensor shift stabilization system previously available exclusively on the iPhone 12 Pro Max for $ 1,099 and above. The new cinematic video mode isn’t professional-only (though the smooth 120Hz screen, new macro photo mode, and ProRes video do). The company doesn’t provide the actual numbers to back it up, but Apple claims even the iPhone 13. The Mini offers the fastest processor available on the smartphones on the market.

Upgraded iPhone 12 and 12 Mini lunch boxes. Lower left notch.

Also, it cannot be said that the design has not changed at all. The notch still exists, but it’s small! (I also love the iPhone 13 Pros Blue.) The only trade-off I can find this year before the review is that the iPhone 13 lineup is fairly thick and heavy. A comparison table can be found here.

This year’s iterations are so compelling that Im vaguely upgraded my perfectly superior iPhone 12 Mini to get a better camera with a sensor shift and an extra hour or so of battery life. I tried. (This announcement means that the resale price of my existing phone may already be down, so you probably don’t care, but Apple’s Mini is still sluggish next year. I’m worried that I might disconnect.) If you had an iPhone 11 or earlier, that’s pretty easy Id definitely pre-ordered one on Friday.

And while it may seem criminal that the new $ 329 10.2 inch iPad still uses the Lightning connector and the first-generation Apple Pencil, Apple has doubled its base storage from 32GB to 64GB, From the A10 Fusion chip to the A13 Bionic, and hopefully a decent front camera (12MP vs. just 1.2MP!) Will eventually be installed in an entry-level tablet computer.

The new iPad Mini.

The 6th generation iPad Mini starts at $ 100, which is $ 499 higher than before, so the story is a little different. However, upgrade incentives are still strong. A very clear update to its predecessor, with a larger, higher resolution 8.3-inch screen and a magnetic connector for docking the second-generation Apple Pencil, despite a slightly smaller and lighter frame. .. I got the A15 Bionic chip from my new iPhone 13, but with the additional graphics core, I’m only fined on the iPhone 13 Pro. The camera is bigger and faster at 12MP and f / 1.8 (compared to 8MP and f / 2.4), using 4K video for the first time, and both Wi-Fi 6 and 5G provide support that the 2019 model lacked. increase. Don’t go looking for a headphone jack.

Apple manages all of this during a pandemic and a global chip shortage, and so far there has been only one sign that Tim Cooks’ giant maker can’t keep up. The new Apple Watch Series 7 was rumored to be delayed due to production issues. It reportedly overcame them, but the release date for the new watch wasn’t saved later this fall, and Apple is crazy about the details.

Apple Watch Series 7.

The leaked watch spec sheet suggests that it was supposed to ship in September with the new phone, but in fine print, the specs are subject to change without notice, Apple did not respond to requests for comment on the document.

Watches are the reason I say this year’s event is an almost perfect case study. Despite the larger and more durable screen, it’s not clear why someone buys Series 7 over Discount Series 6. With the same battery life, there is no reason to believe that it has more processing power or features, and the start is delayed, so one iteration may be inadequate this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/15/22676532/apple-event-iphone-13-incremental-refinement-upgrade-specs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos