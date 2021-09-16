Contest winner, medical professional orbiting the world with SpaceX 1st





The four who took part in SpaceX’s first private flight are a normal, accidentally gathered, near-Earth type.

MARCIA DUNNAP Aerospace Writer

September 16, 2021

They orbit the Earth at unusually high altitudes for three days without expert escorts before flying off the Florida coast.

Meet the crew taking space travel to new heights following the Wednesday night launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center:

Jared Isaacman, Sponsor

After graduating from high school, Isaacman smashed it into a payment processing business that he started in his parents’ basement. He later went to Civil Aviation College, flew in the air with fighters, and started Draken International to provide military-style training for tactical aircraft. Space beckoned and an entrepreneur in Easton, Pennsylvania purchased an entire flight from SpaceX to orbit the globe. At the age of 38, he considers flying at his other hobby, the air show, to be far more dangerous. I don’t think of myself as a risk taker or a thrill-seeker, Isaacman says. The daughter is 7 and 5 years old. Worth cause. This time is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Isaacman has promised St. Jude $ 100 million and is seeking an additional $ 100 million in public donations. Isaacman provided St. Jude with one of four capsule sheets and held two other sweepstakes to bring home the message that space is only for everyday people. ..

Haley Arseno, ST.Jude person in charge

Arsenor, a medical assistant at St. Jude, was a patient with osteosarcoma at the age of 10 at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. To save his left leg, St. Jude replaced a part of his knee and femur and transplanted a titanium rod. She was the first person in space to have a prosthesis and was the youngest American at the age of 29. She was the runaway choice of St. Jews as a space hospital representative in January. Arseno has caught up with her fellow passengers in training, even while trampling Mount Rainier in Washington in the snow. Her only compromise: SpaceX adjusted the capsule sheet to relieve knee pain. According to Arseno, the excitement of opening up space is to travel to so many different types of people and to those who are physically perfect. Shell chat with St. Jude patients from orbit reminds them that their dreams can also be realized. She brought the tie of her deceased father, St. Jude. I am very grateful for my trip with cancer. Because it gave me love for life, enthusiasm for life, and the confidence to say yes to the opportunity, she says. This is the greatest honor of my life.

Christopher Sembroski, Raffle Winner

Lockheed Martin’s Air Force veteran and data engineer in Everett, Washington, has always considered himself a behind-the-scenes space booster to help educate the general public. He shot down a model rocket at college and worked as a space camp counselor. So when he saw a Super Bowl ad announcing a space seat raffle in February and made a donation to participate, he thought it was a crazy fantasy. He didn’t win, but a college friend won, and he offered Sembroski his place in flight. “I didn’t get the word out. Since then, I’ve become more enthusiastic. After six months of training, the 42-year-old sembroski has no worries or worries, and probably St. Jude. A little stage phobia about singing and playing the ukulele in orbit auctioned to help. His school teacher’s wife, Erin, is worried about it for both of us. 9. Sembroski says hell reflects the historical nature of the flight and his role in the flight after returning to Earth.

Cyan Proctor, Business Winner

Proctor has applied to NASA three times to become an astronaut. A 51-year-old geologist from Tempe, Arizona, a professor at a community college, actually made it to the finals over a decade ago. After attacking NASA, she turned to private spaceflight. But when 2021 was approaching, she thought the hut was out of date until she learned of the Isaacmans space sweepstakes for her clients. When the coronavirus pandemic broke out and asked Isaacmans Shift 4 to sell the paintings, Shed began creating space-themed artwork. When asked if she was nervous the night before the launch, she said she was only worried that this moment would never come to my life. As the fourth black woman in space after three NASA astronauts, Proctor wants to inspire other minority women. Proctor says that when we moved to the Moon, Mars, etc., we were currently writing a story of manned spaceflight with a focus on diversity. I’m at Starship Earth and want to take everyone. She discovered a space bug early on. The deceased father worked at the NASA tracking station in Guam during the Apollo lunar landing.

The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.

