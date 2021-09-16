How was the Inspiration4 crew selected?





For the mission, Isaacman named the four Crew Dragon seats to reflect the positive aspects of humanity: leadership, hope, generosity, and prosperity.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Isaacman set out to convey a very exciting message from the beginning and chose to do so through an interesting crew selection process.

Isaacman is in leadership as Commander of Inspiration 4.

Isaacman gave St. Jude two of the four seats. The desired seat was assigned to a St. Jude medical worker, and hospital staff chose Mr. Arseno. Arseno immediately agreed with the offer.

Another seat, generosity, was drawn to raise money for the hospital. Sembroski donated $ 50 to participate, but failed to win the sweepstakes and was able to raise $ 13 million to St. Jude. But his friend was an old college associate at Embry-Riddle Aviation University in Florida. A friend who remained anonymous decided not to go to space, but learned of Mr. Sembrosky’s enthusiasm and handed over the prize to him.

I think Mr. Sembroski puts me in a very special place. Not only are you very lucky to be here, but you also have a great responsibility to prepaid it, show generosity to others, and bring it about. A message to everyone else.

The last seat, Prosperity, was a prize in a contest hosted by Isaacmans’ Shift4 Payments. Contestants used the company’s software to design an online store and tweeted a video explaining entrepreneurship and space dreams. (Using the software, Dr. Proctor started selling her space-related artwork, and in her video she read a poem she wrote.)

