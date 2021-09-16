I want an iPhone with USB-C.There are also signs that Apple is doing now





The USB-C port replaces the old Lightning port on the 2021 iPad Mini.

This story is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple.

I like the iPhone, but I like it if I have USB-C. So this week I was encouraged to see signs that it might happen someday.

I wasn’t surprised when Apple announced the iPhone 13 on Tuesday. It has the same old Lightning port that the company has been using since 2012. Lightning is fine. But it’s not USB-C.

Here’s what I like about USB-C: It is a versatile and industry standard that spans the ever-growing world of electronics. It transfers data at up to 20 Gbit / s and is jumping to 40 Gbps as the new USB4 data transfer protocol just arrived. It charges everything that requires up to 100 watts of power, including mobile phones, tablets and PCs, and is ideal for gaming laptops with a 240W upgrade. It also expands the ecosystem of USB-C accessories such as hubs, docking stations, keyboards, flash drives, and memory card readers.

Apple is more or less obsessed with Lightning, its proprietary product for mobile devices, but its top-end iPad Pro will get USB-C in 2018 and the mid-range iPad Air will get technology in 2020. (MacBooks debuted USB-C in 2015), but there was a move to complain because the beloved MagSafe connector was gone. )

Currently, Apple is providing hints that USB-C may become widespread. At this week’s event, the iPad Mini features a USB-C port, making the device more powerful and flexible. With so many phones and Lightning chargers already in use, it’s hard to switch your iPhone to USB-C, but Apple has a huge customer base and product ecosystem ready to make the leap. It looks like there is.

Breaking up Apple product announcements is a bit like the Cold War Kremlinology. A spycraft that seeks to understand what the Soviet Union is doing by assessing which Russian officials agree or disagree. The introduction of USB-C on some new devices does not mean that Apple has laid the groundwork for making major changes to its most important product line.

Still, I think USB-C is the future of the iPhone. A large migration is arguably a big pain, but in the end it will be good for you, your iPhone, and the planet. With fewer electronic junks, more practical iPhones, and waste disposal sites, there’s no clutter of cables that only work on a few devices.

Apple didn’t comment on the story.

Apple joins the program

Almost every corner of the tech world has moved to USB-C for data and charging. Android phones settled on the USB-C port a few years ago, which is a fixture on Windows PCs. The price premium for USB-C accessories has also been relaxed.

USB-C external drive, earphones, headphones, flash card reader, two laptop docking stations, Nintendo Switch and its Joy-Con, iPad, Android phone, hardware security key, family Mac, Microsoft Surface laptop, And Google Pixel Slate. I have two cars and four rooms with USB-C chargers in my house. On the go, I use a portable battery with a USB-C port.

The nasty Lightning cables I need for my iPhone are getting more and more out of place. Lightning was a great replacement for the iPhone’s old and bulky 30-pin connector, but now USB-C is a much better replacement.

Apple is also aware of its benefits. iPad Product Manager Katie MacDonald said Tuesday that the iPad Mini’s USB-C connector is 10 times faster than Lightning and “connects to the vast ecosystem of USB-C accessories.” It’s perfect for everyone, from amateur photographers to medical professionals who scan patients with a Butterfly portable ultrasound scanner.

The iPad Mini’s USB-C connection allows you to connect directly to your camera.

Screenshots by Apple / Stephen Shankland / CNET Why Apple isn’t competing to sell USB-C iPhones

Dumping the Lightning connector is not easy because millions of iPhones are in use. Customers are investing in home, office and car chargers and cables. Lightning is also used in AirPods charging cases and wired Apple earphones.

After migrating to USB-C, you’ll need to replace your Lightning gear. I’m old enough to remember the unpleasant howls when Apple throws away the 30-pin connector. Lightning today is far more established than the old connectors of 2012.

Lightning has also put the iPhone on the battlefield for some of the growing pain of USB-C. Determining if a particular cable can handle the full power of USB and the highest data transfer speed can be difficult. Some of those issues remain, but the benefits of USB outweigh them.

If the transition happens, iPhone proponents will be forced to buy many new cables and no one will be pleased. But in the long run, it will be worth it. Since it’s likely that you’ll be using USB-C to charge other devices now or in the near future, switching will ultimately reduce the electronic complexity of your life. It also reduces e-waste because it requires fewer cables to cover most devices. Old cables can always be donated to those who still need them.

What about an iPhone that has no ports at all?

iPhone may migrate directly from the Lightning connector without a connector. Connector pierces and weakens the chassis of the phone, exposing it to elements and increasing manufacturing costs.

Wireless charging and data transfer technologies are getting better and better. With Apple’s iCloud, you don’t have to back up and sync your iPhone with a cable connected to your laptop. The best way to get music from your cell phone to better speakers is to use Bluetooth instead of a phone docking station.

However, the charging and data ports retain their usefulness. When it comes to fast, private and reliable data transfer, nothing beats cheap copper cables. If you can only afford a few minutes at the airport or in your car, a quick charge will have more battery power than any charging pad.

Vote for USB-C when you connect that cable to your phone.

Currently playing: Watch this: Description of iPhone 13 and 13 Mini

5:40

