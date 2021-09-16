Apple has fixed the worst case with pre-orders for iPhone 13





Are you planning to pre-order your iPhone 13 tomorrow morning? If you’ve done this in the past, you know that you should order your new iPhone near 8am Eastern Standard Time to avoid waiting for weeks. It’s when the pre-order starts, and if you don’t move fast, it won’t take long for the shipment to extend well past the release date.

To be honest, the process is a kind of nightmare. First, pre-orders rarely actually take place at the moment you expect, so the web page is repeatedly updated until the store is available. Then you need to quickly select all the options and click on the various screens to get the device you need.

But now Apple is fixing one of the worst things about pre-ordering the iPhone. That’s really great. You can now visit Apple.com’s iPhone 13 page and choose to “prepare for pre-order.”

Think of it as a kind of “advance” pre-order. You can select the iPhone you want to buy, decide whether to trade in your old device, choose a payment method, and save your cart on Friday morning. If you’re using an Apple Card, make sure you have enough credit available and set up a monthly payment.

You need to return on Friday morning and delivery availability is on a first-come, first-served basis. Still, if you just click a button to confirm your order, the process will definitely be faster and less stressful.

You see, to most people it all sounds pretty ridiculous, but you need it to get your iPhone home on the launch date. If it matters to you, the hassle was just something you had to live with in the past.

But no one needs to experience it. And it’s good that Apple is finally solving the problem. This is especially true given that Apple is always proud of the experience it provides to its customers. Whenever the experience is different from your promise, there is a break. It’s a frustrating experience to pre-order a product, reach the end of the process, and realize that you have to wait a month for the product to be delivered.

That’s why I point this out-this is as good an example as one of the most important rules for any company. In other words, make it easy for customers to give money. That may seem obvious, but to be honest, most companies do a lot of things that make it difficult-at least, it’s harder than it should be.

The pre-order process is not only frustrating. Whenever a customer goes to your store and can’t find what they’re looking for because the layout is confusing or no one can help, you’re having trouble with it. Every time a customer waits for a hold or doesn’t receive a response to an email they send, you make it difficult.

Perhaps there are a thousand ways that every company can make it harder than it needs to do business with them. Tell your customers that you value them by understanding them and eliminating them (at least as much as possible). It also has the advantage of the fact that when you make it easier for people to give you money, they are more likely to do just that. For Apple, that’s definitely true.

