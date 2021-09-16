Razer Huntsman V2 and V2 TKL gaming keyboards replace old favorites





Lori Grunin / CNET

Razer updates two of Huntsman’s acclaimed gaming keyboards with second-generation optical switches and the highest polling rate ever at 8,000Hz. Huntsman V2 replaces the full-size Huntsman Elite, and Huntsman TKL pushes the Huntsman Tournament Edition. And yeah! –With the transition from Elite to TKL, you have the option of equipping Razer with a purple (clicky) opt-mechanical switch and a red (linear) optical switch. Currently, v2 and v2 TKL are more similar to each other than their predecessors.

Both are currently available. The Huntsman v2 costs $ 190 for the purple switch and $ 200 for the red switch. The price of TKL will increase from TE to $ 150 for purple and $ 160 for red switch. Razer has added silicon dampers to the second generation to reduce noise, which makes linear optical switches more expensive.

Razer used the same HyperPolling as the Viper 8K mouse to increase the polling rate of the keyboard to 8,000Hz. Most gaming keyboards have a polling rate of 1,000Hz, and only Corsair’s K-series keyboards rival the new Huntsman at 8,000Hz. As a result, the keyboard reports input to the system every 0.125ms instead of every 1ms, further reducing latency. (Razer was the frequency with which the keyboard controller received keystroke input and did not provide a scan rate that would make a difference.)

Even if you don’t care too much about latency (not everyone who buys these keyboards has money or fame in gameplay), high polling rates as long as they don’t affect system performance or frame rate. Is beneficial. I don’t add much to the price. You don’t press a key every millisecond or every 10 milliseconds, but the smaller the gap between keystrokes, the less likely it is that a particular keystroke will fall between the keys and pause before registration.

Razer has redesigned the media controls on the Huntsman v2, but removed the underglow lighting. Sniff.

Think of it this way. If the bus comes every 10 minutes, you may face to wait more time than if the bus comes every 5 minutes. Most of the time you may not care, but there are days when you do. But when faced with something that comes every 5 minutes and every minute, that’s a different story. The streets are backed up by bus and are worse than if they don’t come often.

If your system is blocking the amount of data your keyboard throws during intense gameplay, Razer’s Synapse utility allows you to choose a polling rate from anywhere between 125Hz and 8,000Hz. This can be a fairly CPU intensive process.

The 2nd generation optics aren’t new-debuted on the Huntsman Mini-but this showed a rollout to the rest of the line and I started testing the 2nd generation red for the first time. (I had my mini rating unit purple). I’m usually not a fan of linear switches. As a keyboard pounder, I always feel that my fingertips are uncomfortable hitting the keyboard mounting plate. These are slightly softer landings, which are comfortable enough for long-term use.

Optical switches are more deterministic than mechanical switches, are much less likely to bounce, and are ready to accept the next press almost immediately (lower latency). For those interested in double negation, it is called zero debounce delay. Razer gives the Synapse utility a new option to add debounce delay if delay isn’t an issue. This is called input mode. I thought typing wasn’t necessary, but if your system or software is typing much faster than you expected and you’re confused, the game is less likely to choke, which can help.

People complained about the noise of older linear switches, and the Mini Razer added silicone pads to attenuate the sound. These keyboards attenuate another level of sound through the foam layer between the switch and the plate. On the one hand, it’s pretty quiet, at least as quiet as when you’re slamming a key.

Huntsman v2 TKL (nee Tournament Edition) gains wrist rest with internal improvements.

But it provokes a hollow, slightly treble, plastic-like sound created by long keys (backspace, enter, shift, and of course the space bar) to the almost muted sound of the remaining keys. Let me stand. Thankfully, they all feel safe and stable, no matter where you hit the keys.

After using the full size keyboard and its quiet optical switches, it reverts to TKL’s clicky switch noise. Just add a click and all the keys will sound like the big keys in v2. As I said when testing with the Mini, whether you like them depends on whether you are sensitive to the slight difference between the activation point (when you press a key) and the reset point (when you are ready to register the key). Varies. Subsequent press). I like the response gap between them because it prevents accidental double taps when the fingers twitch. This is a bigger problem than missing a push when running, crouching, or shooting. Double tapping while trying to crouch can be especially frustrating.

Both keyboards have undergone some cosmetic surgery on their predecessors, including the standard keycap size in the bottom row, to be compatible with most replacement caps. They still use double-shot PBT keycaps for durability. The Huntsman v2 lost a fair amount of underglow lighting, but instead abandoned the somewhat unpleasant wrist rests that let the underglow pass through. It’s still mounted with a prominent magnetic snap, and if you crave underglow, there’s always a Huntsman v2 analog. The TKL won the wrist rest in a smaller size, but it can be annoying because it can’t be installed at all.

Razer also moved the cable from the right side of the center to the left side of v2, but it got in the way a bit because it’s relatively stiff and difficult to store properly out of the way. And both continue Razer’s frustrating tendency to keep the backlight from shining with secondary use of function keys. Oh, it’s ironic to turn on the light just to find the key to change the brightness of the keyboard backlight.

