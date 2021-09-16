According to Razer, the new mechanical keyboard has almost zero input delay.





Razer has announced an update to its popular Huntsman line of mechanical keyboards. This results in near zero input latency. This is because the newly announced Huntsman V2 and Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless (without the more compact board’s numeric keypad, volume wheel, and media controls) both have a polling rate of 8,000Hz, which theoretically makes key presses eight times faster. It means that it can be detected. The original Huntsman keyboard.

The Razer responds to the game with two new Huntsman keyboards, especially when combined with a keyboard light switch that senses being pressed using an infrared beam rather than a metal contact, especially with a high refresh rate monitor. I think it will improve the sex. .. In contrast, standard mechanical switches can cause a problem called debounce delay if the keyboard takes some time to determine if a key was actually pressed.

The numeric keypadless model is more compact and features a removable USB-C cable. Image: Razer

Other improvements introduced with the V2 keyboard include a new double-shot PBT keycap. This is a more durable design with a legend that should not wear over time. The double-shot design also allows the keyboard-programmable RGB backlight to illuminate through the cap. The keyboard has seven built-in preset lighting effects that you can customize using Razers software and save to your board’s firmware.

Both keyboards can be used with either Razers clicks or linear optical switches. The linear switch has also been improved with the addition of a silicone sound damper inside and a lubricant added for smoother pressing since the first iteration of the keyboard. Razer also states that a new layer of soundproof foam has been added to improve keyboard acoustics. Currently, both keyboard boxes contain wrist rests.

The full-size Huntsman V2 has a volume wheel and media control in the upper right, but only the smaller numeric keypad-less model has a removable USB-C cable.

The announcement of the new keyboard follows the launch of the first entry into the Huntsman V2 lineup earlier this year. Huntsman V2 Analog, as the name implies, is a keyboard with analog switches, the amount you need to program two functions for a single key press or press a key to register a press. Can be adjusted accurately (working point).

Both new Razers keyboards are available today. The full-size Huntsman V2 costs $ 189.99 for the click switch and $ 199.99 for the linear switch, while the more compact Tenkeyless model costs $ 149.99 for the click switch and $ 159.99 for the linear switch.

