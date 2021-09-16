Why Apple’s iPhone 13 Notch Reminds Google’s Controversial Pixel 3 XL Design





The iPhone 13 has a 20% slimmer notch than the iPhone 12.

Announced at Apple’s California Streaming event on Tuesday, Apple’s new iPhone 13 has a bit more screen space thanks to a fine-tuned redesign of the Notch that houses Face ID and a 12-megapixel front camera. The notch on the iPhone 13 occupies 20% less space than the iPhone 12, and Apple advertises that the TrueDepth camera system has been “redesigned to provide more viewing space.”

On side-by-side shots, the notch is significantly narrower and appears to be slightly higher. It certainly takes up less space, but it’s not as small as the punchhole design found on many modern Android phones like the Galaxy S21. However, these Android smartphones usually do not offer face scanning technology along with a frontal camera like the iPhone.

Screen specifications for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

Apple

I haven’t actually seen the iPhone 13 line yet, but the redesign reminds me of the very malicious notch on the Pixel 3 XL. This was my preferred design choice over the wider notch used on the iPhone XR and XS phones. It dates back to 2018. The design, which Notch labeled as a “display cutout” in the phone settings, seems to have confused and offended parts of the phone enthusiast community. While other Android phones of the year, such as the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Google’s Small Pixel 3, adopted a slim bezel to include features similar to a front camera, it’s thicker than the iPhone. bottom. In addition, a software bug that was later fixed could add a second notch to the display.

Still, the slim and tall design of the Pixel 3 XL’s notch includes some obvious and less obvious advantages, many of which are currently being applied to the iPhone 13 design.

We asked Apple to comment on the new camera system to see if the notch footprint reduction would come with other changes. Apple hasn’t responded yet. In the meantime, let’s take a look at the benefits of a slimmer notch on the iPhone.

The Pixel 3 XL’s notch looked slim in 2018, but instead got higher.

More room for Angela Lang / CNET video

The most obvious change for those upgrading from iPhone X or later is that there is slightly more space to the left and right of the notch, which blocks less space when zooming the video to occupy the full width of the screen. The redesign of the TrueDepth camera system could be the most appreciated by small phone enthusiasts who haven’t yet obtained the 12 Mini on the iPhone 13 Mini. This is because last year’s small phone notch size is about the same as all large models. As a result, it blocks most of the screen area. The redesigned notch is likely to be the same for the entire iPhone 13 line, so a smaller shape will take up most of the space on the Mini model, as opposed to the larger screens on the other lines. ..

The Pixel 3 XL notch had a similar trade-off. On the other hand, I enjoyed taking advantage of the option to watch video on a 6.3-inch display all the way to the edge of the device. On the other hand, the thick notch shape meant it was sticking out from the side, which made it very noticeable on the left side of the video I stretched out. I myself always focused my gaze on the center of the screen, which made the notch less noticeable, but the option to “hide” the notch with a black border is also available in the phone settings.

The Pixel 3 XL notch can be “hidden” by adding a black bar to your smartphone’s settings.

Jason Cipriani / CNET notification

Notifications are especially important on iPhone and Android smartphones, and the big benefit of thinning the notch on the Pixel 3 XL was the ability to display more notification icons at the top of the smartphone’s display. It’s a bit of a touch, but it helps you see at a glance if the notifications you’ve accumulated while using other apps on your phone include WhatsApp or some news briefings.

Many iPhones, including the Notch design, now have space to put carrier information, signal strength, and battery status indicators at the top. By reducing the space occupied by the notch, Apple may find a way to include more information in iOS 15 and later releases.

The Pixel 3 XL contained two selfie cameras in the notch.

Juan Garzon / CNET camera space

My favorite part of having a Pixel 3 XL notch was how the phone could include two selfie cameras. This is especially useful when traveling. The second wide-angle lens can be used to include more of the surrounding environment.

Still, I don’t expect much from having multiple front cameras on many other phones over the next few years. Unless you’re using the Galaxy Fold 3 and its two (or three) selfie cameras, most iPhones and phones running Android are the only ones on the front, cramming multiple cameras along the back. Seems to be choosing to improve their camera.

While there is only one 12-megapixel camera in front of the iPhone 13 line, iOS includes many software extensions for sharpening photos.

Notchless future

It’s quite possible that this year’s iPhone 13 Notch is the predecessor of the final notchless iPhone. A few days before the iPhone 13 event, a series of iPhone 14 rumors ignited the Internet, suggesting that 2022 devices could remove it altogether. There are no notches in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro lines, and we already know that many Android phones already implement a drilling design. Some, like the Fold 3, experiment with the camera at the bottom of the screen. Still, if your current phone is on the last leg, I won’t wait a year to see if those reports come true.

What do you think of the iPhone 13 notch? And which handle do you think the display notch is the most compromised? Please let us know in the comments.

