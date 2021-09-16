Better Video Game Stock: Nintendo vs Sony





Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) and Sony (NYSE: SONY) are two of the most famous video game companies in the world. Nintendo has been producing market-leading game consoles and first-party games featuring iconic characters like Mario for nearly 40 years. Sony became a game giant after launching the first PlayStation in 1994 for a joint project with Nintendo.

According to VGChartz, Nintendo has shipped 90.2 million switch consoles since 2017. Sony has shipped 116.4 million PS4 consoles since 2013 and 11.3 million PS5 consoles since November last year.

Both Japanese companies far outperform Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which has shipped 50.4 million Xbox Ones since 2013 and 6.9 million Xbox Series S and X consoles since November last year. But is Nintendo or Sony a better all-purpose video game stock?

Difference between Nintendo and Sony

Nintendo generated 96% of its revenue from Switch consoles, games, and related products in the previous quarter. The remaining 4% comes from mobile games, IP licensing, and the Trump business.

Sony is a larger and more diversified conglomerate, generating 27% of revenue from its gaming and network services (G & NS) business in the previous quarter. Sony Music, which generated 11% of its revenue, also has a small mobile game and animation business.

Sony’s remaining revenue came from the electronics and solutions business, which sells consumer electronics and mobile devices. Imaging & sensing solution business that mainly sells image sensors for cameras and smartphones. A financial services sector that sells investment and insurance products. Sony Pictures produces TV shows and movies.

Therefore, investors looking for “pure play” of the game will likely prefer Nintendo, and investors looking for a more diverse company that will generate significant growth from the gaming sector will prefer Sony.

Nintendo faces a slowdown after the pandemic

Nintendo’s revenue increased 34% in 2020, which ended in March of this year, as it sold more switch consoles and games throughout the pandemic. Shipments of both Switch consoles and games increased by 37%.

Nintendo’s cheap Switch Lite console attracts new players, and popular games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury are more I fascinated gamers. Its total net profit increased by 86%.

However, Nintendo’s sales in the first quarter of 2021 were down 10% year-on-year due to a 13% decrease in net income. The increase in sales during the pandemic last year and the very popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons launch in March last year are likely to have slowed due to the tight comparison. The ongoing chip shortage exacerbates the pain by squeezing the supply of new switch consoles.

Nintendo expects sales and net income to decline by 9% and 29%, respectively, for the full year. The launch of the new Switch OLED model with the long-awaited Metroid Dread in October can ease the blow, but Nintendo’s growth is until it launches a true successor to the aging Switch. Probably not a big acceleration.

Sony creates more stable growth

Sony’s sales increased 9% in 2020, which also ended in March. This is because the growth in the games, music and financial businesses during the pandemic offset the decline in the consumer electronics, image sensors and Sony Pictures businesses as a whole. Net income increased 101% as we focused on reducing costs across vulnerable and pandemic departments.

In the first quarter of 2021, Sony’s revenue and net income increased by 15% and 9%, respectively. All core businesses, with the exception of financial services, saw year-over-year sales growth as pandemic-related headwinds weakened. Its G & NS revenue increased by only 2% year-on-year due to the tight comparison between the increase in PS4 sales during the pandemic and the chip shortage that disrupts PS5 shipments, but the component shortage gradually increased. Growth should accelerate as it is eliminated.

Sony expects sales and net income to increase by 8% and 6%, respectively, for the full year. Again, we expect all businesses except financial services to continue to grow throughout the year. Sony Pictures has the potential to generate the strongest year-over-year growth as more cinemas reopen.

Evaluation and verdict

Nintendo’s stock price looks cheap with 14 times the earnings, but it’s cheap because there is no short-term catalyst. Sony’s share price looks a bit expensive with 21x futures earnings, but it should generate more stable growth than Nintendo in the post-pandemic market.

Based on these facts, Sony not only looks like a better gaming stock, but also a better all-purpose investment. Nintendo shares could get well in the future, but it reveals a brand new console to beat its own downbeat quote, launch more hit games, or regain the Bulls need to do it.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

