



Happy Thursday, Friday is coming soon! While waiting patiently for the weekend, drink coffee, raise your legs to relax and provide a daily commercial consciousness. You will soon be the next expert:

Why the British people are against the privatization of Channel 4. Who is likely to win the Morrison bid war? The latest features of Monzo. Why your local Icelandic shelves may be a little short. And why Google is being sued again! The UK Government has appointed JP Morgan and advised Channel 4 on its powers, ownership and obligations. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden yesterday approved a US investment bank to provide corporate finance advice. Members of Parliament have put up a public broadcaster for sale, despite warnings that it would damage independent producers and the creative industries and reduce the sustainability of remittances. Privatization can also adversely affect the views of young consumers, especially ethnic minorities. However, Dauden is confident that “Powerful and Successful Channel 4” will continue. Morrisons’ bidding war could end as Clayton, Duville & Rice (CD & R) have reached an agreement with a trustee on a supermarket pension scheme. The supermarket was at the heart of a £ 7 billion bid between CD & R and private-equity fund Fortress. Initially, the acquisition caused fear in the British government due to its impact on the food industry. However, an agreement was reached on the terms of a “comprehensive mitigation package to provide additional security and contract support for the scheme.” Sir Terry Lee Hee, senior adviser to the CD & R fund, said he was “happy” that the company had reached an agreement with a supermarket. Monzo will be the latest company to offer popular payment services. Buy Now and Pay Later (BNPL) services continue to grow. Online banks have announced plans to launch a BNPL product called Flex. Monzo Flex gives customers “flexibility” in what they need by splitting their purchase costs across three, six, or twelve months. Monzo customers can borrow up to £ 3,000 using Flex and can repay for more than 3 months without interest. Those who spread their costs over 6 months will only be charged an annual interest rate of 19%. Monzo Flex provides customers with the ease of splitting transactions, editing installment plans, and adding additional flex payments. Monzo is currently working on a virtual Flex card that allows customers to pay directly online directly from Flex. This feature will be available within a few weeks. Iceland suffers from a serious shortage of truck drivers. Will Mom Go to Iceland this Christmas? Supermarkets are forced to cancel deliveries at 250 stores a week, which creates a noticeable gap in the shelves and hits sales. Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland, said Christmas was under threat and criticized the British government for prioritizing ballet dancers over truck drivers. Britain’s post-EU shortage has revealed a shocking state of the labor crisis. The food and beverage industry is calling on the UK government to address the nationwide shortage of truck drivers. South Korea has fined Google $ 177 million for blocking Android customization. The tech giant doesn’t seem to be able to take a break. Last month, South Korea passed the “anti-Google law.” According to Reuters, the Korea Fair Trade Commission said Google’s terms and conditions correspond to “abuse of position in the dominant market that limits competition in the mobile operating system market.” The US giant intends to appeal the ruling, arguing that it undermines the benefits of Android customization that customers enjoy. This isn’t the first time Google has been slapped with huge fines. Three months ago, they were fined $ 123 million by Italian antitrust watchers for abusing their position in the dominant market. Isn’t anyone sued, even in the LawCareers.Net summary?

