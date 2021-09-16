Steve Daines writes to Google over tech giant censored anti-abortion ads | Colorado Springs News





Senator Steve Daines sent a letter to Google on Thursday asking tech giants to respond to allegations that ads from anti-abortion groups had been censored.

In a statement to the Washington Examiner, Senator Montana and the founder of the Senate Prolife Caucus said, “This is yet another Big Tech that used their influence to silence Prolife’s views. It’s an example. “

“We don’t accept Google’s dual criteria of censoring abortion pill reversal ads while allowing ourselves to have abortion pill ads,” said a Republican Montana. “They must immediately overturn this decision.”

Senator calls for Facebook investigation after reporting that Instagram may be “toxic” to young users

In a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Daines wrote that the company was the first to approve a Live Action ad. The ad cost more than $ 170,000 for the group to run for about four months. Google ended its advertising campaign this week, claiming that the ad made an “unreliable claim.”

Danes wrote that Google allows advertising for mail-order abortion drugs. He asked if the company was in contact with an “abortionist” or if he consulted a doctor in deciding to end the live-action ad and asked the company to cancel it.

Google didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment.

“Google’s censorship boldly reveals that the company is in the pocket of the abortion industry,” said Lila Rose, founder and president of Live Action, in a statement.

“By accepting paid ads that promote abortion while limiting scientific information related to abortion drug cancellations and other life-saving options, Google chooses to operate on an exorbitantly dishonest and explicit double standard. “I did,” Rose said. “As a result, more women and girls will be offered abortions through the Google Platform without being offered the option to affirm their lives.”

Chemical or medical abortion is given via two separate tablets, mifepristone and misoprostol. Some anti-abortion activists say that “reversal of abortion pills”, or administration of the hormone progesterone, can stop the process, but critics say this claim is a dangerous and unproven theory. say.

In a statement, Dr. Donna Harrison, Secretary-General of the American Association of Professional Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said: Help the mother carry her child. “

“For women who regret having started an abortion, this information can save lives,” Harrison said.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said in a blog post that they do not support prescribing progesterone to stop abortion.

Click here to read more about the Washington Examiner

“The claims for reversal treatment of abortion are not scientific and do not meet clinical standards,” ACOG said.

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley also wrote to Google about the allegations.

Original location: Steve Daines sends a letter to Google over tech giant censored anti-abortion ads

Washington Examiner Video

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gazette.com/news/steve-daines-sends-letter-to-google-over-claim-tech-giant-censored-anti-abortion-ads/article_563b896f-73aa-5670-94a3-01cba54c2352.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos