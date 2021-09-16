Fiberplane wins 7.5 million seeds, bringing collaboration like Google Docs to incident response – TechCrunch





Fiberplane, an early stage startup based in Amsterdam, is building a collaborative notebook for SREs (site reliability engineers) to collaborate on incidents in a manner similar to group editing in Google Docs. We announced a seed round of 10,000 (about US $ 8.8 million). today.

The round was co-led by Crane Venture Partners and Notion Capital, with participation from Northzone, System.One and Basecase Capital.

Micha Hernandez van Leuffen (known as Mies) is the founder and CEO of Fiberplane. When his former startup Werker was sold to Oracle in 2017, Hernandez van Leuffen became part of a much larger company and people struggled to deal with the outage (which happens in all companies). I saw it.

“We were constantly going back and forth between metrics, logs and traces, which I always call this kind of treasure hunt and pinpointed the root cause of outages and downtime,” Hernandez said. van Leuffen told me.

He said this experience provided some important insights into incident response. First, we needed a centralized location to bring all the incident data together, and then we needed to collaborate in real time as a distributed team managing the distributed system. Often spans different time zones.

When he left Oracle in August 2020, he provided DevOps teams and SREs with the same kind of group editing capabilities that other teams in the organization have using tools such as Google Docs and Notion. I started thinking about the idea of ​​doing. Take the shape.

He created it in Fiberplane to resolve incidents while SREs took in different data types and started collaborating, naturally auditing what happened and how they solved the problem. It is a joint notebook of. Just as multiple people can edit Google Docs to realize their original vision, different people can participate in this notebook.

But he’s not going to stop there. The long-term vision is an operational platform for SRE and DevOps teams to address all aspects of outages. “This is our starting point, but when it comes to SRE workbench that can also command and control the infrastructure, we plan to extend from there,” he said.

Currently, the company has 13 employees and is growing, they are looking for ways to build diverse companies and are looking at specific strategies to find more diverse candidates. ..

“We were rethinking the top-level process of the goal-achieving process for diverse adoption. Our efforts include posting work to a community of undervalued people, through a gender decoder. It involves performing a job description and promoting a longer time frame to keep the job open, “said Elena Boroda, Marketing Manager at Fiberplane.

Hernandez van Leuffen is based in Amsterdam, but he said the company employs talent in the United Kingdom, Berlin, Copenhagen and the United States. The plan is to make Amsterdam a central hub when the office reopens, as the majority of employees are in Amsterdam.

