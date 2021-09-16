New Microsoft Office arrives on October 5th, eliminating the need to pay for subscriptions





The 2021 version of Microsoft Office does not require a subscription.

Microsoft

According to the company’s blog post, a new list priced version of Microsoft’s Office productivity software will arrive on October 5th. It’s the same day that Windows 11 deployment begins.

Previously, Microsoft continued to focus on its subscription product, Microsoft 365, but emphasized the release of a one-time purchase Office 2021 for those who aren’t ready to move to the cloud. ..

There are two versions of Office 2021. One is for commercial users called Office LTSC (short for Long Term Servicing Channel) and the other is for personal use. According to the post, Office LTSC is generally available today and includes visual improvements such as accessibility enhancements, improved performance in Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and support for dark mode throughout the app. .. It is intended for special situations, not for the entire organization, such as process control devices on the shop floor that are not connected to the Internet.

Meanwhile, Microsoft hasn’t released pricing information yet, but personal Office 2021 will arrive on October 5th.

Both versions of Office are supported on Windows and Mac and come with the OneNote app. According to the post, both 32-bit and 64-bit versions will be shipped. Microsoft has supported the software for five years and said it has no plans to change the price at the time of release.

In April 2020, Microsoft migrated Office 365 to Microsoft 365. This is a subscription service that adds functionality to the software tools suite, but required $ 7 per month for individual plans and $ 10 per month (at that price) for families of up to six. It is scheduled to increase in March 2022). The company said its main focus remains on the cloud, but understands that not everyone is ready to take that step. Microsoft 365 apps such as Word, PowerPoint, and Excel are free to use online with limited functionality, but you need a persistent version or subscription to get the most out of them.

Since the advent of Microsoft 365, some have wondered if Office 2019 would be the last permanent version of the software. But then Microsoft announced plans for a permanent release of Office in a blog post in September.

