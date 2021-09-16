How Government Turns Procurement into Climate Innovation Tools





Throughout the UK, local governments desperately need to build additional elementary and junior high schools. The UK’s school-age population is growing rapidly, with nearly 400,000 students expected to enter the school system next year, requiring about 640 new schools. At the same time, local governments are facing two pressures that make new construction a difficult task. It is the need to reduce budgets and emissions. To address this challenge, researchers at the University of Cambridge sought to use prefabricated wooden structures with the goal of reducing costs and achieving sustainability goals for new school construction. doing.

The role of innovation in mitigating climate crises is now well established. However, the Cambridge project stands out because it focuses on the structure of publicly procured schools. Recent international climate policies are encouraging greening how businesses and industries work through innovation. Nevertheless, governments often underestimate their sourcing capabilities as a much more accessible and important environmental policy measure. Directing government procurement spending towards more sustainable projects not only reduces the emissions generated by the government’s own businesses, but also develops technologies that can mitigate and support society’s adaptation to the climate crisis. It represents a great opportunity to encourage. As economist William Janeway explains, as new technologies mature beyond R & D, the state will act as its first customer to create markets and innovate from the learning curve to cheaper and more reliable production. You can lower it.

Scale of opportunity

In 2018, the World Bank Group estimated that the World Bank would raise $ 11 trillion annually, or about 12% of global GDP. By comparison, global venture capital funding is estimated at approximately $ 300 billion. However, while there is growing awareness of the role of VC investment in supporting the development of new technologies to address climate change, Green invests government purchasing power in environmentally friendly public goods, services and operations. Public Procurement (GPP) is not well understood or discussed. From school facilities to transportation system construction, forest management and fixed supply, the size and reliability of government collective spending is one of the most powerful policy tools to stimulate innovation to address the climate crisis. It is one. As environmental economist Christina Peaceco and my colleague at the Bennett Institute explain, GPP not only contributes to the decarbonization of government organizations and operations, but also provides incentives for sustainable products and processes and new markets. A wide range of fields from production to transportation to construction.

Start-ups around the world are developing technologies to support the green government. Although not the only means of sustainable innovation, the pace and scope of the problems they are tackling collectively is outstanding. In a recent report, colleagues and I from multiple disciplines cover a vast range of government policy and operational areas, from environmental restoration and management to sustainable mobility systems, internationally governmental. Identifies over 100 top quality start-ups committed to green technology innovation in climate-friendly infrastructure.

By making wise procurement decisions, the government has the ability to stimulate the development of technology by promising to mitigate the worst effects of climate change. The government owns a huge amount of building stock, from offices to museums. These are often older and less energy efficient than privately owned stocks. Retrofitting energy-efficient devices such as sensors and smart meters is essential to achieving net zero-carbon by 2050. By investing in technologies to manage and restore environmental resources and large-scale carbon recovery and storage methods, governments can accelerate development in the field. It is essential for emission reduction. There are many exciting projects underway that the government may support with funding. For example, MIT engineers are working on the creation of bioluminescent trees that local governments may use in place of energy-intensive streetlights. Many start-ups are using aerial and other technologies to enable rapid tree planting in both urban and rural areas and to recover carbon from the air. Tree planting projects require careful planning in optimizing lifespan (older trees are more effective) and optimizing tree species for maximum positive impact, but with environmental benefits. Makes sense. New York City has calculated that for every $ 1 spent on tree planting and maintenance, it will make a profit of $ 5.60.

Despite the quality and scope of technology development, governments and start-ups are struggling to work together. At the heart of this difficulty is less knowledge exchange between sectors. Entrepreneurs find the bidding process puzzling and government agencies are closed to new solutions. Civil servants often feel in the dark when it comes to civil servant innovation. In a recent survey, half of the world’s 167 cities cited the difficulty of identifying partners and suppliers as one of the biggest obstacles to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Procurement reforms may be required, but there are countless viable examples of existing procurement methods, including a challenge-driven approach. Knowledge exchange, not law, is a major obstacle.

Mobilization of knowledge for public procurement of green innovation

Government procurement of innovative climate technology, a victim of knowledge loss in an information-rich era, is depressing but manageable. First, governments need a deeper understanding of the technologies available and the background of the policies in which they are already involved. Platforms like techdetector.de are beginning to do this by examining the climate impact of emerging technologies on SDG goals and technology readiness levels. But knowing what is available and plausible is only part of the puzzle. To avoid both innovation avoidance and techno-solutionism, public suppliers require environmentally friendly qualifications and the technical ability to assess the technical impact of the products and services they are responsible for purchasing.Economist Mariana Mazzucato says it frankly: without these important abilities [] The public sector will not be able to achieve its purpose.

Some outlier countries, often drawn from the countries most directly aware of the effects of climate change, are beginning to move their hands on public procurement of green technology. Knowledge organization and development are central to their efforts. Canada has opened a Greening Government Center to promote green technology for both decarbonization of the public sector and stimulation of the broader Canadian green technology sector. Under the GreenGov.sg label, Singapore has developed a government green procurement agenda designed to contribute to a wide range of efforts to decarbonize the economy. In both cases, these knowledge and capacity building hubs are strongly located within governmental institutions and should enhance their ability to act.

Technology also plays a role in helping governments understand when sustainability should be a priority in the sourcing process. As Paolo Turrini, an associate professor of computer science at the University of Warwick, told me in an email, environmental standards such as emissions need to be weighed against other standards such as perceived reliability. However, he explains that these criteria do not always match each other. In such cases, you can match suppliers according to selected metrics using online learning algorithms that can handle the kind of incomplete information typical of real-world procurement cases.

This type of decision relies on high quality data management, sharing, and analysis. Governments use accurate data to calculate both current carbon emissions and realistic estimates that can and should be reduced. However, due to inadequate data collection or lack of standardization, the government miscalculates its environmental impact. For example, the UK government estimated in 2019 that the public sector would generate only 2% of the country’s carbon emissions, but a survey shows that the National Health Service (public sector agency) alone produces more than 5%. I found that I was responsible for it. Underestimation can have a knock-on effect on procurement and underestimates the need for both process reform and innovation.

Beyond the data, more interdisciplinary research on green public procurement of innovation is needed. Despite the obvious possibilities, in the context of environmental impact, public procurement is being studied rather than the sexiest subject. A recent study in Nature found only 16 surveys on public procurement as an environmental policy measure, while 40 surveys on taxes and tax exemptions. We need to better understand how to procure as a source of procurement, how to maximize its potential as a tool to combat the climate crisis, how to build robust measurement and assessment mechanisms, and how to share lessons between governments. .. Neither country offers a directly replicable model, but Canada and Singapore are well-suited to share what they have learned from efforts to incorporate green public procurement of innovation into government-wide strategies.

Facilitating data sharing and knowledge exchange between governments and green technology can help governments enable high-quality test runs beyond pilot flames and mitigate the risk of adopting unfamiliar technologies. .. Partially inspired by COP26, it creates pilot opportunities for small-scale interventions to test innovations in the public sector. This type of means helps build relationships, bridge cultural disparities between start-ups and states, and collect baseline data. It does not make a major change on its own, nor does it hurt the trillions of dollars the government has to deploy to decarbonize itself. However, almost all governments will benefit from a clearer plan and accountability structure to facilitate the leap from green pilots to green procurement.

Finally, citizens’ knowledge, ideas and opinions about green technology play a role in enabling governments to disseminate green technology. Climate collapse is rapidly becoming a decisive political issue in our time, and citizens are, surprisingly, actively participating in consultation exercises to develop measures to combat the climate crisis. increase. Some governments, especially local governments, are seizing this opportunity. In 2019, the city of Lisbon introduced a green participatory budget. This allowed Lisbon residents to independently decide on greenhouse gas reduction plans such as cycling lanes and tree planting, which could be procured by the government. Start-ups, including Citizenlab in Belgium, Commonplace in the UK and The Future Fox, have built platforms that enable comprehensive decision-making, including those with an environmental focus. The participatory approach does not produce successful results by default, but it should be welcomed as it is carefully designed. You need to focus on the possibility of participatory public sourcing without losing sight of the technical expertise needed to procure ly.

From either side of the table, anyone who has experienced the government procurement process will recognize that change is unlikely to occur overnight. Many will completely dismiss the role of government, partly due to the slow process. But state budgeting and the ability to reach everyone make it an important source of global decarbonization. Without a more cautious and focused focus on public procurement than most countries have ever undertaken, the focus on economic policy looks subtle. Developing a dynamic ecosystem for knowledge exchange on the development and incorporation of green technology is the foundation of public procurement that meets the potential of the environment.

Dr. Tanya Filer leads the Digital State project at the Bennett Institute for Public Policy at the University of Cambridge. She is also the founder and CEO of State Up.

