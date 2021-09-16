5G Open Innovation Lab adds new ag tech partners and nominates 12 startups in the fourth cohort





The Bellevue, Washington-based startup program, 5G Open Innovation Lab, has nominated 12 startups selected to join the fourth cohort.

The lab, funded by T-Mobile, Microsoft, Intel, F5 and others, is a 12-week program where startups work closely with partners to accelerate monetization opportunities for 5G, edge computing and other use cases. Is running. Partners provide business and technology assets, resources, and mentorship.

The cohort companies, including the two Seattle companies, represent a variety of technologies and industries, including AI, advanced driver assistance systems, cybersecurity, IoT, natural language processing, and advanced wildfire technology. The lab said in a news release that new members have raised a cumulative $ 203.9 million investment so far.

Since the lab’s first startup in May 2020, 69 teams have participated in the program, raising over $ 500 million in pre-program funding.

The lab also announced the addition of CNH Industrial as a new partner to drive manufacturing and agricultural innovation.

As described in the 5G Open Innovation Lab, the startups are:

Brodmann17 (Israel) Brodmann17 is developing AI that will revolutionize the safety of mobility. The company’s computer vision-centric technology saves 95% of its computing power. This significant cost savings has brought AI to new areas such as passenger cars, video telematics, and micromobility in the mass market for the first time. DarwinAI (Canada) DarwinAI is an explainable AI (XAI) leader. This is a collection of technologies that reveal how and why AI makes decisions. With these valuable insights, DarwinAi can build great enterprise AI solutions with a small memory footprint, high computational efficiency, and very high levels of accuracy. Juganu (Israel) Juganus’ mission is to integrate the benefits of digital into the physical world by providing a secure and connected environment. Combine lighting with AI-edge computing platforms to monitor, analyze, and protect public spaces. Enterprise technology enables any organization to harness the value of real-time data insights, both indoors and outdoors. Metrolla (Seattle) Metrolla is an edge data access and deployment platform for smart sensor ecosystems. Metrolla offers high volume on-demand streaming from data-intensive sensors such as LiDAR, as well as precision GPS servers, NTP services, and data modems for other V2X sensors. MixMode (Santa Barbara, CA) MixMode is a cloud-native self-learning AI-powered cybersecurity platform with next-generation anomaly detection and prediction capabilities. MixMode captures and monitors large amounts of data environments (cloud, enterprise, 5G, etc.) in real time to detect unsigned attacks such as zero-day threats, ransomware, supply chain attacks, and zero-trust architecture internal threats. increase. OasisWorks (Billelica, Mass.) OasisWorks provides a configurable infrastructure that can be deployed in a data center, edge, or customer site. Legacy data center automation and assurance tools offer limited value because they relate to the entire life cycle of the infrastructure and are not designed to handle edge diversity and scale. Using a common API or UI, an application or user can find resources, deploy blueprints, and evaluate value. Onclave Networks (McLean, VA), a global cybersecurity leader that protects new and legacy operational technology (OT) and IoT / IIOT devices, including devices that use 5G. Onclave dramatically reduces the surface, breaches, network complexity, and costly overhead of cyberattacks caused by shared infrastructure, enabling more efficient and secure ways of operating and communicating. Pano (San Francisco) Pano provides hardware and software solutions to fire professionals and emergency managers through a connected and intelligent platform to detect wildfire threats, identify and respond to fires. Distribute information to people faster than ever before. Polte (Addison, Texas) Poltes’ patented Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology provides the highest quality location for any device connected to 4G / 5G cellular anywhere, from 5G Massive and Critical IoT to mobile phones. Provide. Polte enables unprecedented areas of location intelligence and actionable enterprise insights through more accessible, global indoor and outdoor visibility. Section (Boulder, Colorado) Section Edge as a Service technology allows SaaS, PaaS, and application builders to accelerate their path to Edge. Section helps innovators bring services to end users quickly and easily, cost-effectively by removing the burden associated with infrastructure provisioning, workload orchestration, scaling, monitoring, and traffic routing. It enables you to provide a faster and more secure digital experience in a way. Symbl.ai (Seattle) Symbl.ai is a conversation intelligence (CI) platform that enables businesses to understand natural human conversations across voice, video, and text communication channels in real time and in context on a large scale. Its suite of products makes it easy for developers to build and deploy intelligent voice-text capabilities, extract contextual insights, generate domain-specific insights and intelligence, and access advanced conversation analysis. Thrugreen (Falls Church, Virginia) ThruGreen reduces CO2 emissions by connecting traditional traffic lights to traffic data to make it smarter, reduce waiting times at red lights, and reduce idling. Its plug-and-play solution is installed in your existing traffic signal cabinet within minutes and is compatible with all major traffic hardware vendors.

Earlier this year, the lab launched its first application development field lab focused on the agricultural industry, adding greenfield broadband connectivity for small farms.

Unlike many accelerators and incubators, the lab does not invest in startups. However, sponsors have early access to potential venture investments and are part of the cohort selection process.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geekwire.com/2021/5g-open-innovation-lab-adds-new-ag-tech-partner-names-12-startups-fourth-cohort/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos