How to move from the “future of journalism” to fire sales in a few years »Niemann Journalism Lab





Do you remember the genius? Did the startup that started decoding rap lyrics (and named Rap Genius) want to create a new layer over the entire Internet to “annotate the world”?

Did the Washington Post’s Chris Chiliza say in 2015 the “future of journalism”?

I’ve been experimenting with Genius for the past few months. This is a tool that allows you to annotate any text on the web. And what I’m here is that genius, and more broadly, the annotations of both the original text (transcripts, speeches, etc.) and news articles are the future of journalism.

Before we move on, let me give you an important note. I don’t think all journalism will be annotations or footnotes in the future. Obviously, we still need people in the field (and office) to report and write both breaking news and investigative journalism. Journalism can’t lose it.

But in a world where people are looking for news context and commentary, and primary sources are becoming more and more coins of the territory, annotations seem to have almost endless possibilities as a new way for journalists to add. More and more value (and keep their work!).

As Bloomberg reported this morning, the genius has raised a lot of money from investors, but now it’s being sold for parts.

Music annotating startup Genius Media Group Inc. has attracted attention with large-scale funding from venture capitalists, selling assets to a Santa Monica, California-based media holding company for $ 80 million. Did.

The purchaser is MediaLab.Ai Inc. So, as part of the process, we will reduce some work. In a statement, MediaLab said it was rebuilding the way Genius produced original content, and as part of that, let go of the highly talented individuals of the content and production team. The company doesn’t intend to reduce its sales, product, and engineering teams, said someone familiar with the issue that asked them not to reveal their identity when discussing personal information. The size of the community platform has attracted us to Genius, which the company says is where we will focus new and invest heavily in emerging artists in the future.

[Translation: Previous management used to pay people to write or create things, but that’s stupid. We’ll just let our “community” do it.]

Its new owner, MediaLab.Ai, specializes in the acquisition of past Hype Cycle Internet brands such as Kik, Whisper and DatPiff. “The $ 80 million price tag is less than what we have raised over the years at venture capital,” Bloomberg said. “Investors are paid in full because the company’s obligations to preferred shareholders exceed the sale price.” No. “

(Rap) Genius has been one of the most disgusting tech startups in the last decade or more. At a purely aesthetic level, its founders wore such clothes and sunglasses indoors. They were non-blacks who overwhelmingly earned money from black art forms. They worked for hedge funds and law firms from Yale University and Stanford University and decided on a new corporate image, “Don’t be afraid to tell Warren Buffett to smoke a dick.” They said their site was “not just crowdsourced, but homosourced … so we wanted to make it a baller source.” One of them was fired for speculating that the manifesto left by Insel Spree Killer Elliot Rodger was “beautifully written” and that Roger’s sister was “smokin hot.”

From a media perspective, Genius was aggressive against the original underlying claims. In other words, it’s okay to accept anyone’s content without compensation, as long as you “add transformative value” by working on comment boxes that people hate. The collective output of the generation of rappers could be legitimately lifted by these clowns, as they obviously had to make a copy of it before “annotating the world.” (Music industry lawyers eventually persuaded Genius to license all the lyrics they took, but only five years after the site was launched.)

News articles were the primary target when deciding to extend beyond rap. It pulled Sasha Julia Jones away from the New Yorker. News Genius said, “Uncovering the myth of science journalism … no one can imagine the text online without annotations anymore.” They also foresee the day when the algorithmic evaluation of your Genius annotation site will be so widely accepted that their “Genius IQ” “may affect elementary school grades and the ability to get a job in a particular area.” Did. (Because I was planning to annotate other sites, I would use Genius to annotate all other sites around the world, such as The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. After that, I would annotate the Genius platform on the Internet. Through; the most important statistic they have in life is everyone’s genius IQ.)

In the process, they were accused of “killing music journalism,” banished from Google in game search results, and accused of being a means of online harassment.

Every few years there is a small boom of interest in annotations on the web. For some idealistic, small Internet Democrats, and for those who love the vision of the Web as a forum for everyone to have equal access, it’s very appealing to think of a tool that anyone can speak to anywhere. (“You can annotate ExxonMobil’s site wherever you’re talking about green power! That’s telling the guy!”) On the contrary, for some technology investors, Google and Facebook on IPO day. The appeal of the kind of annotation platform that you regret not having purchased is clear. In addition to everything online, you can own this universal layer! Like the platform giant, you can build a business that indexes and shares whatever the entire world of content you don’t have to create yourself. Rare is a technical idea that appeals to both sides of the spectrum!

But here is the truth. Annotations are just comment boxes that you can place anywhere on your web page. Some annotations are great! If you have a consistent community with common goals and common values, they are amazing and you can create something on a Wikipedia scale. However, there are all the drawbacks of comment boxes. That is, it’s a great place to see people hate each other, and most people don’t have much of their own value to add to the discussion.

RIP Genius never goes away, so I can’t tell. But it RIPs cultural commoditization, tech arrogance, and the vision of someone who never says the word “homie sourced”.

Photographs of three Genius co-founders at TechCrunch Disrupt 2013 by TechCrunch used under a Creative Commons license.

