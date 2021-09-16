Climate technology heats up in the Pacific Northwest as startups raise more than $ 1 billion since 2020





The crane powers part of the Starbucks Cafe, which is being built by Nexii, based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Climate technology companies are building energy-efficient buildings made of materials that are less carbon-intensive than traditional structures. (Nexii photo)

The Canadian company that set the country’s record of moving from launch to unicorn status in the shortest amount of time is not software. Not so with fintech or biotechnology. We are working on climate technology, more specifically the greening of the construction sector, to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from buildings such as Starbucks Cafe, Popeyes and Marriott Courtyard.

Announced this month, Nexii announced that it has raised a $ 45 million round and reached a $ 1 billion valuation, which is just one of the latest examples of a climate technology company’s blockbuster.

Home to renowned tech companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Boeing, Pacific Northwest is now driving the growth of an up-and-coming climate technology powerhouse. According to GeekWire’s analysis, climate technology companies in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia have accumulated approximately $ 2 billion in venture capital equity. More than half of it has been procured since early 2020.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Nexii has secured a total of $ 128 million in funding since its launch in 2019. It has 350 employees.

Nexii is part of this wave of change, [construction] The industry is more efficient, environmentally friendly and affordable, said Gregor Robertson, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships. All of this must be achieved together for the industry to be truly successful.

This challenge is not limited to the construction sector. Essentially every industry embraces its own wave of change and saves the planet as the world scrambles to stop carbon emissions from the construction, transportation, electricity and agriculture of all possible sources. I need to find a way. Experts around the world agree that carbon neutrality needs to be reached by 2050 to avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change.

ESS Inc, based in Wilsonville, Oregon. 4 giant iron flow batteries manufactured by. Each provides 400kWh of energy storage and has an operating life of 25 years. They are dried and shipped to the installation site, then filled with a mixture of iron and salt water. (ESS photo)

And investors are pushing the field like never before. Within the first six months of 2021, clean tech companies received $ 14.2 billion in capital internationally, according to a PitchBook study. This is just below the total VC total last year.

The northwestern companies of climate technology that have raised the most funding since their launch are:

ESS Inc., an Oregon company that manufactures long-term iron flow batteries, was released in May in a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and was worth more than $ 1 billion. General Fusion, a BC company developing a commercial-scale fusion power plant, is based in Portland, Oregon, and will build a $ 236 million small modular reactor from investors. Raised $ 10,000 NuScale Power. Rad Power Bikes, Seattle startup Svante, which sells $ 175 million electric bikes, BC company with technology that can capture carbon from industrial resources that raised $ 150 million

GeekWire has found more than 30 companies developing climate-friendly technologies that have landed venture capital.

Leaders of climate technology companies say a range of factors are driving success. Their innovations curb carbon emissions, but just as importantly, they reduce customer costs. In addition, it puts consumer pressure on reducing environmental impacts and strengthening climate-related policies.

This is just the beginning of a surge in funding. Venture capitalists, private-equity firms and large corporations have all raised millions or billions of dollars in climate technology funds to support companies in this area.

Despite a significant increase in investment in this sector, it still accounts for a small portion of venture capital. In the United States, climate technology accounts for only 2% of VC technology transactions and only 7% of the allocated capital, according to a Pitchbook report.

More than 12 additional climate technology companies are under development in the Pacific Northwest, but have not raised VC dollars.

Bryce Smith, Founder and CEO of LevelTen Energy, is at the forefront of climate technology, which is very mainstream and with sustainability-minded investors or mainstream VC companies in mind. For most investors these days, this is seen as a kind of necessities and is very different from what it was five years ago.

Level Ten, a Seattle-based company that promotes the purchase of renewable energy, recently announced a new VC round that raised its total funding to $ 62.3 million.

Some of the things that climate technology companies are impressed with in the region are the areas of innovation that have been developed and commercialized. Some are drawn from the historical strengths of the Northwest, including the aviation and maritime sectors. Other institutions have spun out from institutions such as the University of Washington, Washington State University, and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Some start-ups reflect the expertise of these sites, such as batteries, software engineering, and agriculture.

Related: Can we innovate how to get out of the climate crisis?Venture capitalists comment on saving the planet

David Kenney, executive director of Vertue Lab, a Portland-based nonprofit organization that supports early-stage climate technology startups, can sum up about the group: how different the solutions people are developing. Is it diverse?

Columbia Power Technologies (C-Power) is a wave energy company spun out of Oregon State University. Founded in 2008, the business was initially aimed at creating a large offshore wave farm that powers the grid. This was a very ambitious vision.

Five years ago, C-Power began working on a project to generate a small amount of clean energy that could recharge offshore vessels, underwater vehicles, and equipment.

CEO Reenst Lesemann said the ocean is a desert of power.

Columbia Power Technologies (C-Power) will conduct a sea trial of the SeaRAY autonomous offshore power system at the US Navy test site in Hawaii this fall. The system provides energy via wave power that can be used in underwater vehicles and open ocean environmental sensors. (C-Power photo)

Therefore, C-Power wants to create an energy oasis in the marine environment. Its new focus will include combining data servers and transmission capabilities with clean power generation. This fall, the company is deploying one of the autonomous offshore power systems for sea trials at a US Navy test site in Hawaii. Lesemann is also trying to raise a venture capital round (C-Power has raised $ 10.2 million in the past and a $ 30 million grant from a federal agency). The company receives the first order from a commercial customer.

The pipeline is definitely starting to fill up, Lesemann said. It is a confluence of decarbonization, and there are value propositions to reduce operating costs.

David Griest, Seattle-based managing director of SJF Ventures, has invested in impact-focused companies for over 20 years. He sees many companies in the climate technology sector with strong business models and strong economic companies such as C-Power, LevelTen and Nexii finding a confluence of economic success and decarbonization. increase.

Among the local companies, SJF Ventures has invested in Novinium, which is based in Kent, Washington. Novinium reports that it has revived underground cables and saved 660,000 tonnes of carbon emissions. The innovations Griest sees from a climate technology company give him hope for the future of the planet.

I’m optimistic, Griest said. I continue to be inspired every day. It’s exciting to me, just see what’s emerging and all these great new ideas. Entrepreneurs continue to inspire us.

