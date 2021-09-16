Saga behind the new PS5’s small heatsink explained





Over the past few weeks, a lot of hay has been made for the new revisions of the PlayStation 5, especially the Sony console, which includes a small heatsink. Earlier reports criticized this change as leading to elevated temperatures during operation, but concerns about this impacting performance were largely resolved by a more radical failure in favor of Digital Foundry and Gamers Nexus. I did.

First, let’s look at some tech statistics to keep out the boring shit.

In contrast to the CFI-1000 series launch model, the new PlayStation 5 model, often referred to as the CFI-1100, is 300 grams (or just over 0.5 pounds) lighter than its predecessor due to internal changes. The heatsinka hardware, which dissipates heat from other important components, is much smaller on the CFI-1100 model and does not have the large copper backing plate on the CFI-1000 model, but the revised setup has a much larger blade. Fans with are also included. ..

Ah, the stand comes with new screws so you can easily attach it to the console by hand. This is great, but it probably doesn’t have much of an impact on performance.

The controversy over the revised PlayStation 5s heatsink began with the Austin Evans video titled “The New PS5 is Worse.” Evans, a popular YouTuber with a history of hardware failures, came to this surprising conclusion after pointing out that the CFI-1100 always runs a few degrees hotter than the CFI-1000. He was criticized for recording the external temperature (ie console exhaust) rather than the internal hardware temperature, which complained that Sony was ultimately profitable by reducing the build quality of PlayStation 5s. At the console which was enough to cause a storm.

So it was up to the Digital Foundry and Gamers Nexus detectives to disassemble the console and see what the fuss was in the new video released earlier today. What are their conclusions? This isn’t really important, and there’s no reason to look for one model in the other, especially given how difficult it is to find a PlayStation 5 model first.

Richard Leadbetter of Digital Foundrys explained that Eurogamer has a relatively simple bullet point from day-to-day testing. [T]Here the temperature of the voltage regulator is improved and the memory temperature gets better and worse in some ways [in] Others (although there are still only a few differences overall), the main processor [get] Assuming you keep your PS5 in a well-ventilated place, it can get a few degrees hot, but there’s no evidence that this is worth worrying about.

If you like technical breakdowns (or if you want to see some of the PlayStation 5s completely destroyed and remixed like some Frankenstein monster), check out both of the above videos It is highly recommended to do so. Digital Foundry and Gamers Nexus are the two most respected tools in this type of research, and it’s great to see this problem finally solved by people who do more than a rough overview of this complex technology. is.

