Keyed to Image Verification Technology to Fight False Information: Microsoft Venture Arm Executive





Microsoft (MSFT) and Adobe (ADBE) have invested $ 26 million in image verification startup Truepic to jump into the fight against deepfake technology. This shows the heightened threat posed by digitally modified photos and videos.

Samir Kumar, managing partner of Microsofts Venture arm M12, told Yahoo Finance Live that image verification technology developed by a San Diego-based company is “an important part of defense against false information” and artificial intelligence technology. It’s just a “defeat”.

The basic AI approach used to generate these fakes incorporates the ability to improve over time and learn when finding new forensic techniques to capture these fakes. increase. This will ultimately lead to a better fake. Therefore, you cannot rely on a forensic approach to do this. You have to be able to say, we have to trust where this content came from. Was it caught under certain conditions that are still true?

Founded in 2015, Truepic uses controlled capture technology that locks the moment a photo or video is created. This allows the user to authenticate the source data of the image and the time, date and location of the moment of capture.

The latest M12-led funding round includes investors from IGV’s Sony Innovation Fund, Hearst Ventures, and Stone Point Capital. This brings the total startup to $ 36 million.

Truepic CEO Jeffrey McGregor said the company’s patented technology has verified millions of photos and videos captured in more than 150 countries so far.

According to Truepic CEO Jeffrey McGregor, there is a secular tendency for disinformation, fraud, and deception, and it’s great for all areas of the Internet, including the services we use every day, including social media, including the political environment. Influencing. Regaining trust in the visual media we see as consumers every day can have a huge positive impact on the Internet and society.

The story continues

Deepfake represents audio and video content manipulated by artificial intelligence. Formerly limited to Hollywood special effects studios, this technology has rapidly become popular in recent years as online tutorials and forums have increasingly democratized AI tools.

“A very real problem we can solve”

Its reach extends beyond the content of popular social media platforms and political websites, McGregor said.

The same tool is being used for corporate fraud, McGregor said. Therefore, you can create synthetic media to cause fake headshots and damage to your vehicle. Enterprises are currently in a very difficult situation because they do not have the tools to help determine their credibility.

This has created key partnerships with more than 100 corporate customers, including Ford, Equifax, and the United National Capital Development Fund (UNCDF). Last year, Truepic formed a partnership with Qualcomm (QCOM) to integrate its control capture capture technology into images and videos captured by Qualcomm-powered phones and devices.

Adobe, a key supporter of the funding round, is working to integrate Truepic technology throughout Creative Cloud Suite. The two companies have worked together to develop an open standards agency to give users easy access to the metadata of a particular image and to validate and track how that image was edited.

Will Allen, vice president of products at Adobe, said he offers things like tools and receipts. We are not under the illusion that this goes out into the world and magically loses false information. It’s as old as humans. But if you amplify the good actors out there, I think it’s a very real problem we can solve.

Akiko Fujita is an anchor and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AkikoFujita

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube and reddit

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/microsoft-adobe-join-battle-against-disinformation-with-26-million-investment-143911059.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos