



Gran Turismo 7 always has an online campaign mode. These requirements are becoming more and more equal for the course, especially in sports and racing games with large career modes, but the series community is not particularly happy.

This requirement was subtly mentioned in a PlayStation Blog post the day after PlayStation Showcase 2021 on September 8th, and the release date of the driving simulator was finally revealed. Polyphony Digital’s president Kazunori Yamauchi’s blog post mentions the resurgence of Gran Turismo campaign mode, which is the first numbered GT since 2013, but says that these features require internet connectivity. It is stated in fine print.

In an interview released Thursday, Eurogamer wanted to quickly clarify what the requirements for a single-player campaign were. Yamauchi told Eurogamer that an online connection is required to play GT campaigns in order to prevent fraud overall from people trying to modify stored data.

The only part of the game that doesn’t require an online connection is arcade mode. This is because it does not affect the stored data, Yamauchi added. However, everything related to data storage requires a connection. For example, something like coloring data was also downloaded from an online server.

Players in the series subreddit are not convinced of the need for online requirements in the ResetEra thread. One said that after the server went offline, we needed a way to keep our paid customers online consistent without messing up.

They add that Forza can separate online and campaigns, referring to Forza Horizon 5 coming out in November for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Why can’t I GT?

Yet others called another PlayStation’s first-party driving sim Driveclub, which was a replacement for Gran Turismo from 2014 to the launch of Gran Turismo Sport 2017, a tragic story most of the time. Driveclubs’ single-player components were available offline, but most of the game’s appeal was based on online racing and social interaction. In the weeks following its launch, the game suffered from connectivity and performance issues, and it took more than a year for all PlayStation Plus subscribers to receive the promised free copy.

For other PlayStation first-party exclusive products that always need to be online, MLB The Show 21 was a frustrating month when players couldn’t connect to the server after its launch in April. Some have lost the results of ongoing games and challenges. Others have missed the progress of the attributes of the single-player Road to the Show character who crossed over to the game’s online diamond dynasty mode for the first time this year.

Gran Turismo 7 will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 4, 2022.

