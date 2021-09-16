



CNN —

Little guaranteed these days, but you can always expect the temptation of a new iPhone to be released each fall and the upgrades that come with it. The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro look like the best Apple phones ever. With the fastest processor ever, the company has made several new camera upgrades that enable professional video capture, promising hours of battery life than previous models. ..

If you’re clinging to an aging iPhone, the iPhone 13 is a simple upgrade that can significantly improve performance, battery life, and camera capabilities. But if you’ve just got an iPhone in the last few years, the question of whether to upgrade is a bit more complicated. Here are some tips for those who need to upgrade to iPhone 13 and those who shouldn’t, and get the best trade-in deals if you decide to take the plunge.

You are clinging to a pretty old iPhone

Apple

The iPhone is built to last a long time when it comes to software support. The major iOS 15 update released this month works on phones dating back to the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus in the 2015s. However, just because an old iPhone is still technically working doesn’t mean it’s working well. If you notice that your device is getting old, it’s probably time to jump.

Given the battery life, camera and cellular modem improvements, we recommend upgrading the iPhone X and earlier, says Avi Greengart, president and chief analyst at technical research firm Techsponential. Not only will you get faster performance, better photos (especially in dark places), and much longer battery life, but you may also get better reception.

You are serious about photography, especially video

Apple

All of Apple’s recent iPhones have taken great photos, and the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 are great options for taking family vacations or taking fun TikToks or Instagram stories. But for those who use the iPhone to take photos and videos at all kinds of professional levels, the iPhone 13, especially the iPhone 13 Pro, may be worth the camera-only upgrade.

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are special for photographic styles (basically to emphasize color, contrast, etc.), in addition to a wealth of technical specification improvements built to provide zoom and performance improvements in low light. Provides new camera features such as filters). Cinematic mode. The latter feature seems to be one of the most important features as it allows you to adjust what the camera is focusing on both during and after video capture. This can be useful for amateur filmmakers who want to easily add immersive cinematic focus effects while shooting a scene with multiple people.

There are also some Pro-specific camera features, such as the ability to take dramatic portrait mode shots in night mode and the ability to shoot and edit with ProRes, the video standard commonly used in movies and commercials. In short, if photography or video recording is your serious hobby, side hustle, or even work, the iPhone 13 model looks like some of the best camera phones ever.

You care about 5G

Apple

iPhone 13 is the second iPhone to support 5G, the latest standard for ultra-fast cellular connectivity available to most major carriers. Tested on the iPhone 12, the results with 5G were mixed, but there is no doubt that it will be faster under the right conditions, but ultra-wideband 5G (the standard high-speed version) is still very specific. It is 5G, which is common nationwide. It’s a much more modest improvement than 4G. Still, if you have an iPhone 11 or earlier, we recommend that you consider jumping to get a fully promising iPhone when 5G becomes important.

Carrier networks have changed significantly over the last five years, and the new iPhone includes not only 5G, but all other frequency combinations that the network is using recently to provide coverage and capacity, Greengart said. Says.

You want the smoothest screen on your iPhone

Apple

One of the most important new features of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max in particular is the 120Hz ProMotion display, which is up to twice as smooth as the 60Hz screen of modern iPhones. In the real world, scrolling web pages and flipping camera rolls can make you more liquid and play your favorite shows, movies, and games more smoothly.

This feature is also adaptable to extend battery life. Scrolling fast will automatically start a high refresh rate, but not when reading a text message, for example. This type of screen has impressed us on Android smartphones for years, so if you’ve been waiting for Apple to catch up before switching to the iPhone, 13Pro or 13ProMax may be a good choice.

Your only problem is battery life

Apple

It’s been a few years since I owned the iPhone for a few years, but the battery of the iPhone starts to drain faster than usual, and sometimes it’s suspicious that a new model will be released. However, while tempted to get a new phone just for battery life, keep in mind that depending on your phone and warranty plan, you may be eligible for a battery upgrade.

If your iPhone is still under warranty or covered by the Apple Care + plan, you can replace the battery for free. All iPhones come with a one-year limited warranty. The AppleCare + plan depends on the price of your phone model, but in addition to battery replacement if your iPhone’s battery is less than 80% of its original capacity, multiple damage or loss every 12 months Includes compensation. If not covered, battery replacement costs $ 69 for all mainline iPhones dating back to iPhone X, $ 49 for both iPhone SE versions and iPhone 8 to iPhone 6.

The A15 processor in the iPhone 13 series promises significant battery life improvements (up to two and a half hours longer than each iPhone 12 model), so investing solely in battery life is a future-proof one. Please note that .. However, if you’re pretty happy with your current phone performance and need longer durability, it’s worth considering replacing the battery.

You want something that looks radically different from your iPhone 12

Apple

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro each have some minor design improvements compared to last year’s model, including a slightly smaller notch where the front camera is located. But apart from that, you get almost the same stainless steel and matte glass design as the iPhone 12 series, and even the colors offered on both the 13 and 13 Pro are very similar to what you’ve seen before. The iPhone 13 has some small differences in pink and the iPhone 13 Pro has a bright Sierra blue variation, but new iPhone users may want a really fresh look. ..

Apple

If you decide to make a jump, there are many ways to get your iPhone 13 while saving some cash through trade-in and carrier transactions. Pre-orders for iPhone 13 will begin on September 17th and will ship from September 24th. Here are some of the best trade-in options we’ve found so far.

Apple: When you buy your iPhone 13 directly from Apple, you can trade in your old smartphone, whether you’re connecting to a mobile carrier or unlocking it. You get the most value when trading on the iPhone 12 series (up to $ 400 to $ 790 depending on the model), but on older iPhones such as the iPhone 6 and 7, you can get between $ 30 and $ 100. You can also trade in some Android devices such as the Galaxy Note 20 (up to $ 400) and Google Pixel 5 (up to $ 315). And even if you’re not trading in, you can pre-register on the Apple site now to maximize your chances of avoiding the long wait times for Apple phones on September 17th. iPhone Upgrade Program: If you always want to use the latest iPhone, Apple, the iPhone Upgrade Program is also worth considering. The plan starts at $ 35 to $ 54 per month for the iPhone 13 series and can be upgraded to the next model after 12 months of payment. The upgrade program also includes Apple Care + coverage, allowing you to connect to any of the major carriers (AT & T, T-Mobile, Verizon). AT & T: AT & T customers can get the iPhone 13 based on trade-in, with no upfront costs (or at least a fairly significant discount). iPhone13 Pro and iPhone13 mini can be received free of charge with eligible trade-in. Coupled with an unlimited plan, the 13 Pro Max and standard iPhone 13 can be purchased for just $ 99 under the same conditions. As with most carrier transactions, these prices depend on whether they are fixed to your monthly plan. Verizon: Verizon offers up to $ 800 off trade-in iPhone 13 models, plus up to $ 500 to cover the cost of switching to new customers. It’s essentially a free iPhone 13, but you’ll need to trade in a new model to get full value. T-Mobile: T-Mobile is also considering seducing customers with its free iPhone 13. Carriers are eligible trade-ins with the Magenta MAX plan (starting at $ 57 per line and with unlimited data). As part of the Forever Upgrade promotion, the carrier also promises to offer up to $ 800 off new iPhones every two years as long as they are Magenta MAX subscribers. Decluttr: If you buy your iPhone 13 at a retail store and want to sell your old device separately, Decluttr is a reliable option to get a decent trade-in cash. To name just a few, you can now get up to $ 537 on a standard iPhone 12 and up to $ 362 on an iPhone 11. Decluttr provides shipping labels for all products it sells, but you must provide your own packaging. You can choose to deposit directly into your PayPay account or send it to a charity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/16/cnn-underscored/should-you-upgrade-to-iphone-13/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos