Google-backed Udacity is winning people’s promotions through new technology skills





Udacity is an online learning platform with over 1 million users. Udacity has partnered with public authorities to promote people’s careers in technology. Udacity graduates tell Insiders how bootcamps helped them get promoted at work.

Melissa Kovach has been working in the media for over 7 years and has faced difficult decisions. Should we take more loans to go to graduate school in an industry that is rapidly digitizing? Kovach has avoided that costly move thanks to a partnership between online learning service Udacity and Ohio.

Started by Sebastian Thrun, former head of Google’s self-driving car project, Udacity has recently been working with government agencies to draw more people into technology. Earlier this year, the company began working with the Center of Rural Innovation and is now partnering with the Central Ohio Labor Development Commission and OhioMeansJobs to train key Ohio technical skills.

Insiders talked to Kovach and other graduates of Udacity’s “Nano Degree” program, a three-month training program, about how to move to technology.

Kovach found Udacity through Facebook ads. There, Udacity partnered with OhioMeansJobs, a public program for job seekers in Ohio, to promote technology class. Attracted by the education, convenience, and skills taught, she decided to learn more about the technical aspects of digital marketing, such as paid search advertising and content management.

After completing the program, Kobachi said she brought more search engine strategies to her current job and she got a salary increase for her efforts. According to a 2020 survey of 128,000 Udacity Nanodegree program graduates, half of the participants increased their median wages by 33%.

“My college courses have obviously learned a lot, but many are no longer so relevant,” Kobachi said. “You learn a lot of basics, but you don’t learn so many applications because it was never a problem in college. That’s the advantage of an online learning platform that you can change in real time.”

Kovach’s journey follows the same path as other Udacity graduates, partly backed by GV, the VC division of Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. Udacity’s customers Teresa Newman and Nikisa Grapari were not part of Udacity’s official scholarship program. Traditional four-year college degrees have not been well prepared for the career transitions needed to transition to technology.

Newman has been a front-end developer for over 20 years and has used Udacity to learn React, a popular web development framework. As a developer in the dot-com era, she wanted to update her programming language and framework skills, which quickly became an integral part of application development.

“When I first started, employers were really looking for a bachelor’s degree. Now when I go to a developer group like Girls Who Code, boot camps and alternative paths to technology are much more common. I know there is, “said Newman, who was promoted. Lead web developer for Haymarket Media.

Gullapalli has tried different career paths. After attending a university in computer science, working as a hardware engineer and then a web developer, she turned to a restaurant pastry chef. But through Udacity, she has gained a passion for mobile development.

“We used the app all the time, so we connected to Android, and we wanted to develop something that we could use on a daily basis,” said Gullapalli.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-backed-udacity-coding-bootcamp-promotions-tech-skills-2021-9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos