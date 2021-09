That morning in the third grade of Severs, everyone felt good. Grousing turned to possible solutions. Someone said there was a dog Reveil in the Texas A & M Officer Candidates. Someone else mentioned the story of the Virginia Tech Corps, which had dogs decades ago.

Later that day, the server was still thinking about dogs. His roommate urged him to make it happen.

The server appeared in her office with a document detailing why the corps needed a dog, in a way that Captain Patience Larkin, who retired from the U.S. Air Force to serve as a corps graduate director, remembers it. I did. A corps graduate with a degree in political science in 1987, she was a member of the Echo Company, like Sever.

Larkin heard the idea and offered to bring it to Maj. Gen. Randall Fulhart, a cadet. But she warned, the Severs project needed more details. More details.

When people come to me with a good idea and see how much work it is, they usually leave and never come back, Larkin said. But he went away and did all the work.

Sever surveyed Texas A & M’s long-established mascot program. He proposed that corps dogs be licensed by the USDA as exhibit animals. This is a current voluntary program that requires specific requirements for animal care, daily documentation of those requirements, and unannounced inspection.

He was impressed with its thoroughness when they approached Full Heart in the plan. He also saw a unique opportunity to support the spiritual well-being of cadets and better connect the corps with the entire Hokie Nation.

He said so. Sever became the first handler and the program was materialized under the guidance of Larkins.

According to Larkin, when we started, we weren’t focused on the idea of ​​creating a new military tradition. I just wanted to make the Growley program executable. For dogs, no, this isn’t working. I was going to stop and do something else. We had to write the program as accurate as possible and make small adjustments so that it would work for us.

They did just that.

Today, Growley II is loved throughout the campus and has been featured in several Virginia Tech class rings. As Brigadier General, he is the highest cadet. He wears a tanker chief that matches the cadet’s day uniform. He attends classes with Qualter and appears 12 times a month in both the cadet’s residence hall and the entire campus.

If you see Glory on campus, greet the cadet with him and give him a few additional pets to thank him for his service to the corps and campus.

Growley II is listed as @vtgrowley on Instagram and Facebook. His website is vtcc.vt.edu/growley.

