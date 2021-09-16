If you lose the internet, GT7 will be pretty unplayable





Image: PlayStation Studios

Last week, the big Gran Turismo 7 trailer gave fans a lot of excitement, except for one detail that’s often overlooked. A requirement for online connectivity in the game’s large single-player campaign mode. Part of the appeal of GT7 is the revival of the old-fashioned Gran Turismo career, which was rarely seen in the previous game GT Sport, but the constant online rules keep fans alive as campaigns tend to be lonely experiences. It’s frustrating and confusing.

Sony and developer Polyphony Digital were pretty clear about this fact in various marketing sources after the trailer revealed. Nonetheless, I’m afraid the news isn’t good for those who probably have the hope that something has been lost in the translation. In an interview with Eurogamer, franchise creator and producer Kazunori Yamauchi confirmed that everything except arcade mode requires an online connection.

Why not in arcade mode? This is because arcade mode does not affect game save files. Eurogamers’ Martin Robinson initially asked about the need for a new GT Cafe mode internet connection, but Yamauchi corrected him and explained that this requirement applies widely to most games. From Eurogamer, in Yamauchis’ own words:

The requirement for an online connection is the reason for the online connection, as it is not unique to the cafe itself, just to prevent fraud overall from people trying to modify stored data.

A little later, the producer digs deeper.

Campaign mode requires an online connection. The only part of the game that doesn’t require an online connection is arcade mode. This is possible because it does not affect the stored data. However, everything related to data storage requires a connection. For example, something like coloring data was also downloaded from an online server.

Sure, I’m not surprised at that, but the constant online demand is annoying. GT Sports was launched in exactly the same way. In the months since the game was released, Polyphony eased the situation a bit, allowing players to enjoy single-player modes like the GT League without an internet connection. However, to date, GT Sport progress cannot be saved until the system reconnects to the server.

Gran Turismo 7’s new retro-style campaign mode image: PlayStation Studios

It’s not clear why polyphony is so strict about this issue, but other racing games allow it to be played offline, even though it has been checked to get rid of fraudsters. .. There is also a theory that the developers have an esports contract with the FIA ​​because it may be related to the development of GT Sports. The Gran Turismo Championship is FIA-approved and the winner will receive a trophy with drivers from F1 and the World Rally Championship at the Gala, which awards the annual awards of the accreditation body. Please contact your PlayStation representative for the reason.

Most fans don’t want to hear the news, but Yamauchi answered other fiery questions about GT7 in a more encouraging way. In fact, the game’s dynamic time and weather cycles play in real time during gameplay. However, according to Yamauchi, the studio has not yet decided if players will be able to experience a full 24-hour cycle in the race. Perhaps it will be reserved for certain tracks that can use it, such as the Circuit de la Salt and Nurburgling. Yamauchi also touched on the improved processing accuracy of the PS5’s DualSense controller, and refused to answer questions about PlayStation VR support with bullying, saying the team couldn’t speak yet.

