Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Needs to Care About LTPO Display

The iPhone 13 Pro model is the first Apple smartphone to use the ProMotion feature to help slide graphics and text smoothly as you scroll. In short, it’s a good time to learn about the screen technology that makes it possible, called LTPO.

LTPO is an abbreviation for low temperature polycrystalline oxide. That bite will help improve the battery life of premium mobile devices. LTPO allows you to quickly update your display while playing video games, scrolling through social media, or swiping to change apps. However, for static information such as ebook texts, LTPO can slow down the refresh rate to save battery power.

On iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, LTPO allows ProMotion to dial screen refresh rates between 10 times per second (10Hz) and 120Hz. “ProMotion produces fast frame rates when needed and maintains battery life when not needed,” Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak said at the iPhone 13 launch event on Tuesday.

Apple is not the first phone maker to use LTPO. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21 Ultra; Oppo’s Find X3 Pro; and OnePlus ‘9 Pro all take advantage of this technology. LTPO is also built into some Apple Watch displays.

Let’s take a look at what LTPO is and how it works.

Why do you need LTPO?

One way to improve modern smartphones is to use a high refresh rate that quickly redraws the screen. The normal rate is 60 times per second (60Hz), but high refresh rates can reach 90Hz or 120Hz. The fast refresh rate allows for smooth scrolling and makes the game look better. However, high refresh rates require a lot of power. As a result, many phones that support it allow the user to disable it to extend battery life.

LTPO properly supports both high and low frame rates that bottom out with one screen update per second for ultra-high efficiency. Early technology, called LTPS, which stands for Cold Polysilicon, displays distracting flakes at low refresh rates.

“If you need a high refresh rate phone, this is the way to go,” said Ross Young, a display supply chain, about LTPO. “Otherwise it will cost you in terms of power.”

Apple doesn’t specifically say it uses LTPO, but Young said it’s the only way to bring ProMotion functionality to the iPhone.

What exactly is LTPO?

LTPO is a new way to build a backplane, one of the key layers of a digital display. Thousands of transistors are mounted on the backplane. This is a small on / off switch that controls how pixels produce light in adjacent layers of the display.

LTPO is a “best of both worlds” approach to the backplane that works well when the transistor is on and off. Jeffrey Mathews, an analyst at Strategy Analytics, combines the three benefits of high resolution, adjustable refresh rates, and “ultra-low power consumption.” However, it comes with a 5% to 10% price premium.

What cannot be replaced is a stand-alone system of displays for producing light, such as backlit light emitting diodes (LEDs) and active matrix organic light emitting diodes (AMOLEDs). So don’t be surprised to say that phone makers use both AMOLED and LTPO.

Why is Apple interested in LTPO?

LTPO is ideal for Apple’s ProMotion display technology, which offers variable refresh rates that can reach up to 120Hz. Apple already offers ProMotion on some iPads, and several analysts, including David Hsiehof Omdia, expected to see LTPO on the iPhone 13 Pro in the months before its launch.

Apple already has LTPO experience with the Apple Watch. The company first used LTPO on Apple Watch Series 4 in 2019. Important with the AppleWatchSeries 5, we’ve achieved ultra-slow refresh rates with an always-on watch face without sacrificing much battery life. Apple holds several LTPO patents.

But Young was a little disappointed with Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro approach. “As a display geek, I was surprised that the Pro model didn’t go down to 1Hz like the OnePlus 9 Pro,” he said. Apple probably didn’t do that because of display flicker issues below 10Hz, but “hopefully it will be resolved soon and will be implemented next year,” he said.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

Apple Watch Series 5 saves battery power with an LTPO display that updates at a rate of once per second.

What about Angela Lang / CNET LTPO tablets, laptops and TVs?

Young expects LTPO on tablets and ultimately laptops as display makers use this technology. “Many fabs are converting or adding LTPO capacity over the next few years,” he said.

But don’t expect LTPO on large displays. Crystalline requirements mean that large sizes are not economical compared to amorphous silicon (a-Si) layers used in large displays. Also, because the TV is connected, there is no battery life benefit that justifies the high price of LTPO.

Who makes LTPO displays?

Samsung Display provides LTPO screens for phones, and LG Display and Japan Display manufacture them for smartwatches. According to Matthews, more suppliers are entering the market, including Sharp in Japan and BOE, Visionox, TCL CSOT, Everdisplay and Tianma in China.

How much power does LTPO save?

LG Display reported a 71% power savings from a 60Hz refresh rate down to 1Hz, Sharp said a 67% reduction in LTPO display power usage from 120Hz to 1Hz, Young said in a company survey. Stated.

This is a pretty big dip. In particular, the display is the largest user of battery-powered phones. However, LTPO does not triple battery life because the display turns on only when you are using the phone. You can also save a lot of power depending on how you use your phone. When reading ebooks that contain static pages, you can almost always use a very low refresh rate, but to play graphics-intensive games, you need a high refresh rate. Also, the actual savings depend on software and power management hardware that can quickly change the refresh rate in a variety of situations.

