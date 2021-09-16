Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian isn’t afraid to put people on the bench for years





Alphabet’s Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian will speak at the Google Cloud Next conference in San Francisco on April 9, 2019.

Michael Short | Bloomberg | Getty Images

As part of a recent reorganization within Google Cloud, CEO Thomas Kurian has resigned as a veteran of several incumbent companies. This is one way to meet the company’s high expectations when hiring him two years ago.

CNBC reported on Wednesday that Kurian had announced an extensive reorganization within Google Cloud’s engineering unit in a recent email to staff. This shakeup aims to help Google Cloud continue to grow its market share while streamlining the organization that has grown since Kurian’s acquisition. Kurian said in a recent email that the tech department alone has doubled since joining the company.

Google is still lagging behind Amazon and Microsoft in market share, but recent restructuring and steady growth are why Klean, an initially unlikely candidate, is doing what Google wanted. Is shown.

In the latest reorganization, Klean has retired several veterans who may have remained veterans due to their tenure. Among Google employees, cultural bureaucracy allows long-standing middle managers and executives to sit in their position as comfortably as they like, despite changing business needs. I have a joke. But with this latest move, Klean has shown that he isn’t afraid to put veterans on the bench and give more responsibility to others.

Kurian has removed Eyal Manor, who has been with the company for over 14 years and worked in the cloud for 5 years. Manor oversees Anthos, an app management service that Google wants to have an edge over its rivals, and Manner expects it to work in other areas of the company, Klean said. Google spokesman Jacinda Ardern said Manner chose to leave the group, and the timing was in line with this reorganization.

The reorganization also put Urs Holzle, one of Google’s first ten employees and the first vice president of engineering, to aside, effectively supporting his more strategic role in his daily routine. Removed him from some of his responsibilities. Holzle recently faced employee backlash as inconsistent with his own remote work policy.

Kurian has also moved under Brad Calder to integrate the Google Cloud tech team. BradCalder takes on some of the responsibilities of Manor and Holzle and reports directly to Kurian. Calder spent eight years at Microsoft before joining Google Cloud in 2015.

Google LLC CEO Sundar Pichai will speak at the Google Cloud Next ’19 event in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Michael Short | Bloomberg | Getty Images

For now, growth is better than culture

Google Cloud isn’t profitable yet, but Kurian has more than doubled its revenue and lost money since its first hire, with praise from Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, CFO Ruth Porat, and investors. Reduced.

In the last quarter, cloud revenue increased to $ 4.63 billion, up nearly 54% from $ 3.01 billion a year ago. The cloud business had an operating loss of $ 591 million, a dramatic improvement of 58.7% from last year’s $ 1.43 billion loss.

Kurian also focuses on its sales organization. Prior to Kurian, 10 managers had to provide approval before a salesperson offered a discount to a customer, in which case the transaction required a nondisclosure agreement and a team of lawyers. Kurian streamlined some of these practices early on.

He also encourages sales teams to market other Google products such as artificial intelligence tools and Android mobile operating systems to compete for more customers, especially notable ones. Kurian also reportedly raised salaries for more competitive salespeople than Amazon and Microsoft.

Kurian has a reputation for his no-frills, sometimes radical leadership style at Oracle. When Google hired him in 2018, he was shocked because he wasn’t the most “Google-ish” person to be a company leader.

Culturally, Kurian is still exploring how to navigate the long-standing employee culture motivated by justice, but as expected internally, it’s completely written down. Not. Recently, he argued that he would seek information from the US Customs and Border Protection Office about how the company’s artificial intelligence cloud tools would be used in employee concerns. There are still dispatches of employees who are angry with the outlook, but Klean has not yet completely canceled those concerns.

But cultural suitability isn’t the reason Google hired him. They knew his reputation. Google’s culture has already begun to move towards a culture that, more generally, does not avoid military contracts or use slogans such as “don’t be evil.”

Whether or not Kurian’s process works in the long run, growth is what Google wants, and growth is at least gaining so far.

