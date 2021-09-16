Hillsborough County-Hillsborough County Fosters a Growing Technology Industry





Forbes magazine’s recognition as the country’s top emerging technology hub is another sign of an upward trajectory.

Forbes Magazine recently named Tampa, home of the Hillsborough County Government, as the hottest high-tech city in the United States.

Recognizing from one of the country’s most respected periodicals, those who have seen the county transform from a blue-collar port and manufacturing community into a mecca for innovation, start-ups and cutting-edge technology. It’s natural for you.

The Hillsborough County Government has played a major role in this transformation, attracting and supporting the coveted tech companies and talents to drive community prosperity. Through its Economic Development Division, Hillsboro’s County Commission provides grants to non-profit technology incubators and accelerators, potential employees, and capital that interconnect technology companies.

Technology companies are especially desirable in the community. They pay good wages, diversify the local economy and help people with activities similar to themselves, as well as those whose main mission is not directly based on technology.

“Hillsboro County is truly leveraging the great talents and assets of our community, creating an environment that attracts businesses, investors and all the key players who enable the future of technology,” the program said. Director Shannon Pastiso says. USF CONNECT, an initiative at the University of South Florida, supports technology and life sciences start-ups.

“Hillsborough County believes that the innovation ecosystem will mature, more investment will be available to start-ups, and programs like USF CONNECT will work in collaboration with fellow incubators and accelerators in the region. There is unbelievable momentum, “says Pastiso. “When Forbes calls your city the top emerging technology city in the country, you know you’re doing the right thing.”

In 2013, the County Commission launched the Economic Development Innovation Initiative (Edi2) to drive the growth of technology and innovation. The accompanying services, resources, and grants keep the program moving forward.

Hillsborough County has programs to support technology, including a joint entrepreneurial center, innovation district initiatives, and offerings in the Batel Bioscience Action Plan. The county has partnered with nonprofits (Prospera, Tampa Bay WaVE, InLab @ HCC, FIBA, USF CONNECT, etc.) that work directly with technology companies to ensure success.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed technological progress in the Tampa Bay area. With more programs and events taking place in effect, the need for effective high-tech equipment and components is increasing.

Recognition by domestic media and industry leaders proves the value of embracing innovation and technology. Forbes Magazine is praised for placing Tampa at the top of the list, including Miami, New York City, Austin, Texas, and San Francisco. But there is still a lot to do. Hillsborough County has just begun to harness its technological potential.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/newsroom/2021/09/16/hillsborough-county-nurtures-growing-tech-industry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos