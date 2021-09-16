Violent proceedings on Apple Watchs’ new swipe keyboard





In January 2019, Kosta Eleftheriou alleged that there was every reason to believe Apple was trying to make a deal, his proceedings. The head of Apple’s keyboard division liked the FlickType keyboard app for the Apple Watch and found that there were few mistakes. Apple should buy this from you, the man shouted, saying it might be an important feature of the watch. He demonstrated it for the Apple Watch team on January 24th, where senior engineers are also said to have spurted out.

That night, Eleftheriou received a message from Apple, which wasn’t what he expected. One afternoon, the company apparently determined that the Apple Watch keyboard violated the rules. Specifically, this app is a keyboard for Apple Watch. For this reason, Apple writes that at this time the app will be removed from sale on the App Store.

This Tuesday, Apple announced its own swipe keyboard app alongside the new Apple Watch Series 7.

Eleftheriou was Sherlocked.

He is far from the beginning. Apple has a long history of seeking inspiration from its own app developers, copying ideas, and integrating them into their own operating system for free. (It’s called Sherlocking because Apple was famous for copying many features from a third-party Watson app to the Sherlock desktop search tool in 2002. Here are some recent examples.)

However, this is not a classic case of whether developers should have the right to earn money or whether it is worth offering features to their users for free. The company became an enemy of Eleftheriou when Apple blocked his app two years ago and continued to quarrel with him over updates. He has become one of Apple’s most vocal critics and has gained a reputation as a fraud hunter. He constantly and effectively points out that Apple is terrible in preventing scams that trick ordinary users from exorbitant amounts.

In March, he filed a lawsuit against the company over his app, claiming that the company refused the Apple Watch keyboard for months and continued to hold up trying to force Apple to sell cheaply. Apparently, Apple thought the plaintiff would simply give up the application and sell it to Apple at a discounted price, the complaint said.

Here’s the part you might be thinking about: wait, did Apple ban all keyboard apps on the Apple Watch in 2019? Or did Eleftheriou tweet the refusal message telling him to meet in court a few days ago?

The timeline is a bit confusing, it’s true.

Yes, Eleftheriou filed a proceeding almost six months before the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 7. It is not clear how Sherlock will affect the proceedings, he does not say. His lawyer advises journalists not to overstate.

Let’s unravel the timeline

But no, Apple didn’t actually reject all Apple Watch keyboard apps in 2019. Eleftheriou believes his app was chosen for this treatment. Shift Keyboard has already arrived in February 2019, and even partner apps that include Eleftherious keyboard technology (Nano for Reddit, Chirp for Twitter, Lens for Instagram) are said to have been successful. ..

Apple told The Verge that he changed his mind over time. Initially, the company didn’t think it was appropriate for the keyboard to occupy the entire small screen of the Apple Watch, but after recognizing that possibility and stating that it has encouraged the Apple Watch keyboard ever since, 2019 Made another decision. The company basically admits that the removal of the Eleftherious app was a mistake and claims that the issue was fixed immediately.

However, Elefterio disputed the last point, saying that returning the keyboard to the store required a year of appeal and resubmission.from [January 2019] So I was talking to them about the acquisition of FlickType at the same time, but he told me it was rejected. And Apple initially seemed to have failed those complaints. The App Review Board evaluated the app and determined that the original rejection feedback was valid. If you read Eleftheriou from the message you received in May 2019, please note that all appeal results are final.

In a complaint, he claims that his Apple Watch keyboard extension wasn’t approved until January 2020, a year after the surprise takedown. When the FlickType for Apple Watch finally arrived, it became the number one paid app across the store, earning $ 130,000 in the first month and being named one of Apple’s top paid apps in 2020. He was financially damaged in the proceedings.

He isn’t necessarily too worried about his finances right now. FlickType’s revenue is, yes, I think it will eventually go away given the built-in features, he says. I don’t have a day labor job, but yeah, this isn’t a big financial problem for me, he adds, as I ask. Did he make a fortune when he sold keyboard company Fleksy to Pinterest about five years ago? (Microsoft bought the keyboard app SwiftKey just a few months ago for about $ 250 million.)

Eleftheriou says FlickType was mostly a hobby, but his other hobbies are also due to the whole situation, hunting for fraudulent apps and calling for App Store failures. He was tired of seeing competing apps, including scams, thrive after his app was blocked by App Review.

And last month, Eleftheriou received too many rejections as the latest misconception about his app (and the latest misconception about how the company owns VoiceOver screen reader technology) by the Apple App Review team. Publicly gave up on the popular iPhone keyboard extension for blinds. ) Should work.

It’s a heartfelt thought today to announce the discontinuation of the award-winning iPhone keyboard for the visually impaired.

Apple has thrown us obstacles for years while we’re trying to provide apps to improve people’s lives, and we can no longer withstand their abuse .. pic.twitter.com/cH1HCQzeP1

FlickType Watch Keyboard (@FlickType) August 16, 2021

Our refusal history is already over 40 [sic] A page filled with repeated, unguaranteed, unreasonable denials that helps to frustrate or delay rather than benefit the end user. And it’s not just the time it takes to process AppReview. It is also very emotionally exhausting, he wrote at the time.

Apple says this was also a mistake in effect. The company says it recognizes that the keyboard actually complies with the guidelines, explains it to Eleftheriou several times, and repeatedly encourages them to resubmit the app. Apple would prefer him not to rob it.

But Elefterio says he was good enough. The statement he sent to me is:

Apple is pleased to bring back an accessible FlickType keyboard for the iPhone when it finally fixes a broken third-party keyboard API on iOS and developers can compete significantly with Apple’s own keyboard. .. You also need to make sure that all reviewers have basic VoiceOver training. Reviewers continue to be rejected because they don’t know or understand how to use VoiceOver.

I’ve already spent thousands of hours developing apps, avoiding countless keyboard API issues, and responding to app reviews. So I’m really looking forward to Apple’s improvements and will resend the FlickTypeVoiceOver keyboard as soon as we see enough progress in these areas.

As another note, Im is also calling on Apple to give developers access to their denial history. Apple is currently hiding this from developers and even refuses to offer it on request. It’s unacceptable that Apple has sent us denial messages that disappear quickly and there is no way to access them again.

He in particular has the unfair advantage that Apple’s own keyboards don’t have to use their own APIs, and those APIs lack the features Apple publicly promised years ago. I am troubled by being there.

Technically, Eleftheriou eliminates the iPhone keyboard extension, not Apple. It still exists in the current version of the store. He submitted a new version that removes the extension. This is currently pending in Apples App Review.

For now, Elefterio goes home with a keyboard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/16/22676706/apple-watch-swipe-keyboard-flicktype-lawsuit-kosta-eleftheriou The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos