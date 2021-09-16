There was no augmented reality in the launch of Apple’s iPhone





Apple CEO Tim Cook will be attending the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 8, 2021 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

At Apple’s annual launch event this week, new iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches were announced. These are all improvements to the previous model.

But what Apple didn’t release was Apple’s “next big thing,” customers were very cool, and investors said the iPhone would continue to drive Apple’s growth for more than a decade. It was a new kind of product that I wanted.

Over the past few years, Apple and its CEO Tim Cook have emphasized “augmented reality,” or AR. It’s a term for a collection of technologies that use advanced cameras and modern chips to help you understand where objects are related. Place users and computer graphics or information on a screen that shows the real world.

Ultimately, believers like Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg say augmented reality technology is bundled with headsets or glasses. This could represent a major shift for the technology industry, just as the original iPhone touchscreen created a billion-dollar enterprise.

But at the event on Tuesday, augmented reality technology didn’t show up, except for a brief mention of one AR app running on the iPad.

Justine Ezarik, who uses iJustine on a popular YouTube page, pointed out the lack of AR at launch in a video interview with Cook posted after the event.

In his answer, Cook repeated some of what he said about AR in the past, but remained very bullish on technology, calling himself “the No. 1 AR fan.” ..

“I think AR is one of these very few profound technologies that we’ve looked back on one day. How did we live our lives without AR?” Cook said. ..

According to Cook, the main uses of AR technology include education, collaboration, and furniture purchases while keeping it in the user’s home.

“And that’s the early inning of AR,” Cook said. “It will only get better.”

Competitors releasing glasses

Proponents of AR say that wearing computer glasses, like using smartphones today, becomes a normal everyday experience.

Apple bought several start-ups working on key building blocks such as transparent screens built into lenses and hired hundreds of employees to work in the project’s technology development group. I haven’t confirmed that I’m building an AR headset.

Some of Apple’s closest competitors have already released headsets.

Facebook released Ray-Ban sunglasses with a camera this week. The company states that this is the predecessor of more advanced products. Microsoft is developing a high-end headset called Hololens, which has contracts with potentially billions of dollars worth of US troops. Google began its obsession with computer glasses in Silicon Valley when it released Google Glass in 2013.

The lack of AR announcements at Apple’s events does not imply that Apple has given up on technology. Apple’s launch event focuses on the hardware and products that customers can currently buy and doesn’t provide clues about releases in the coming years.

Unlike the last few years, when some models added lidar sensors that can measure the distance of objects, none of Apple’s new devices had AR hardware. The new iPhone Pro camera has improved night mode. This is a useful feature for headsets in dark places.

So far, in public, Apple has generally treated AR as a software feature. Build tools called ARKit and RealityKit to help app developers create their own iPhone AR apps without having to do difficult physics such as triangulating the user’s position or detecting hands or faces. bottom.

These tools appeared before Apple’s event. Users of AR-enabled iPhones can download the file from Apple’s website, which created a portal to the landscape of California, Apple’s launch theme.

Apple’s new city navigation feature in Apple Maps.

The iPhone software, which will be released on Monday in iOS 15, includes a preview of the main features of the headset, with a mode on the iPhone screen where Apple Maps overlays the walking direction on a large real-world arrow that points the user to the destination. It is.

One challenge with these technologies is what to call them. Some people in the industry prefer the term “mixed reality,” which has less technical sound. Probably the most enthusiastic big companies about augmented reality, the CEOs of Microsoft and Facebook have begun to talk about the “metaverse,” the digital world overlaid on the real world.

Cook and Apple are sticking to “augmented reality” for now.

“There’s a distinctly different word there. I’m away from the buzzword and for now I call it augmented reality,” Cook said in an interview with Time published this week.

