Google Doodle honors pioneering green tea chemist Michiyo Tsujimura





Michiyo Tsujimura conducted extensive research on the ingredients of green tea.

If you want to enjoy the taste of green tea and the nutritional benefits, you may want to know about Michiyo Tsujimura.

Tsujimura is a Japanese agricultural scientist and biochemist who earned the first doctoral degree in agriculture awarded to Japanese women for his groundbreaking research on the ingredients of green tea. To honor her achievements, Google will dedicate Doodle to Tsujimura on Friday on her 133rd birthday.

Born September 17, 1888 in what is now Okegawa City, Tsujimura taught science at a girls’ high school from an early age. In 1920, she focused on becoming a scientific researcher and joined Hokkaido Imperial University as an unpaid research assistant because she had not yet accepted female students.

Her work initially focused on silkworm nutrition, but in 1922 she transferred to the University of Tokyo to study green tea biochemistry with Dr. Umetaro Suzuki, an early vitamin researcher. ..

Two years later, she and her colleague Seitaro Miura discovered vitamin C in green tea, which led to an increase in green tea exports to North America. Five years later, she isolated the catechins that give green tea a bitter taste. The following year, she continued to extract tannins from green tea in the form of crystals.

The treatise on the ingredients of green tea received a PhD in agriculture from Tokyo Imperial University in 1932. After serving as a professor and lecturer at various schools and universities, he received the Japan Agricultural Science Award in 1956. Green Tea.

Tsujimura died in 1969 at the age of 81.

