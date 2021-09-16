The Overwatch 2 update will be announced at the Overwatch League Grand Final on September 25th.





On September 25th, Overwatch 2 developers will work with the Overwatch League to broadcast the latest information on the long-awaited sequel at the League’s Grand Final Festival.

During the Overwatch League Grand Final presho and half-time breaks, the developer invites players to watch a rework of two heroes, Bastion and Sombra’s Overwatch 2. We’ve already seen hero visual updates, but this show may focus on kit and ability changes. Heroes such as Reinhardt, Mei, and Brigitte have already been confirmed to have extensive overhauls.

The designer promised to take a closer look at the updated design of the sequel Bastion. This includes a hat that looks a lot like Torbjrns’ favorite hat.

Professional players may also use the new 5v5 PvP rules to experiment with new hero skills and passives to play exhibition matches in Overwatch 2. This is an important step to showcase the potential of the game in a highly competitive scene. The Overwatch League has already been confirmed to play in early builds of Overwatch 2 when the fifth season begins in April 2022.

In February 2021, the developers hosted a live stream showing some of the changes coming to PvP, and thus the competitive scene of the game. While a friendly match featuring in-house developers showed some gameplay-worthy maps, the Overwatch League Grand Final showcase is the first time a professional has tackled a competitive overhaul of a sequel. is.

You can check for new updates during the Grand Final broadcast starting September 25th at 7pm CT.

