Google Chromecast to get free TV channels





Still, while the results of this opportunity are low, our research shows that 60% of e-commerce merchants around the world do not receive sufficient payment insights to innovate their models.

So how can a company turn a ship before it’s too late? I believe it all results in a convenient and fastest payment experience. Consumers don’t really understand the mechanics behind payments because they think the one-click pay button is normal.

Of course, a lot of work is being done in the background by payment service providers to ensure that merchants don’t miss a sale. This is the link in the chain that merchants need to maximize acceptance. And most of what drives acceptance is understanding the people behind payments. Why did they abandon the cart? How do they like to pay? Do you have a popular local payment option?

Change of thinking

Five years ago, payments were predominantly Visa and Mastercard. People who pay with debit or credit cards, or potentially PayPal accounts. But that was about it.

Today, more and more payment methods are being introduced that eliminate the need to enter billing information or card details, such as digital wallets suitable for telephones, open banking or initiating payments between accounts via QR codes. Mobile payments are probably the most obvious in the world in recent years.

Half of the e-commerce merchants surveyed said they responded to the growing cross-border demand for e-commerce during COVID-19 by expanding the range of alternative and local payment methods.

But that’s not the only way. Retailers are increasingly investing in the overall user experience. Payments are no longer a product, so if you want to differentiate yourself from other retailers, you need to go further.

You need to start with the payment environment itself and think not only at the micro level but also at the macro level. In the future, Checkout.com anticipates a world where more and more purchases will be made on different channels and social media platforms.

Our research confirms this and finds that 63% of consumers want to shop more often directly on social media to increase their sense of product selection within the community. I did. In other words, integration with third-party channels that do not force consumers to abandon their favorite platform should be in the merchant’s horizons.

Retailers need to partner with the world’s largest social marketplace. Platforms like Instagram are not a single merchant. Connected to thousands of retailers. Still, social media giants guarantee that payments are seamless.

Internationalize by becoming local

As a payment service provider (PSP), Checkout.com already owns a wealth of insights into buyers around the world and an extensive network of payment rails that make it easier for new and existing customers to connect with their merchants.

This means that merchants who internationalize with payments are most likely better off using a PSP that can accept payments as well as make payments in as many countries as possible.

The European e-commerce boom, which has no sign of giving up, has caused a surge in cross-border shopping. From there, consumers began to expect seamless payments regardless of the corridors they had to travel to, creating opportunities for foreign merchants to enter new markets.

During the pandemic, only 20% of the online businesses we surveyed made local acquisitions in all the markets they serve. Also, 43% of e-commerce merchants saw sudden demand from new markets that were initially unequipped to provide the right payment method for processing transactions.

This leaves a big gap that many consumers will go through if the merchant does not act now.

For us, “local” means a lot, including working with local acquirers in local currency. Otherwise, you will know that the transaction was rejected by the issuer simply because the issuer is not as aware of it as the domestic transaction. These are things that merchants don’t know until they actually implement a local solution and see a rise in acceptance.

Let’s start with a simple victory

Renovating the entire payment system can seem daunting, especially for smaller retailers. Therefore, it is important to prioritize. Consumers expect everything right away, but in the business world, this is not the way results are achieved.

You have to take it step by step. The world map cannot be covered at once. Normally I request a static split of the merchant. This will give you an idea of ​​what your merchant covers and what you want your merchant to target. Based on this, create a strategy.

In countries such as the Netherlands and Germany, sales cannot be converted if the seller does not accept the local payment method. For example, iDeal in the Netherlands accounts for more than half of all payments nationwide.

So merchant strategies vary from country to country. Ultimately, consumers are aware of what they want, and what they want is to pay with the payment method of choice that the merchant has to deal with.

This means localizing your experience and payments. This means translating your website into your local language and accepting local payment methods and currencies.

As far as I’m concerned, if you visit a US dollar only website and your card is in pound sterling, you know that you need to get 3% or 4% off bank charges after payment. , So I’ll probably look for another website. Therefore, local currency, local language, and local payment methods are all easy to use and do not require many integrations or major changes.

Integrations such as “buy now, pay later” are very important for high-value products, but you can keep your acceptance rate high by first lowering your local payment method.

See beyond conversion

To keep track of digital payment trends, merchants need a PSP that can streamline checkouts and drive conversions, regardless of payment method.

However, our data highlights a significant increase in various subscription models. About 63% of the consumers we talk to plan to increase their use of lucky dip-style subscription services for e-commerce retail products such as clothing, beauty, books and accessories.

Regular payments carry the risk of cancellation due to card defects or lack of funds. This means that thinking beyond conversions is of paramount importance to merchants, especially alongside the increasing phenomenon of social shopping.

Our analysis speaks for itself. Subscriptions are the next big thing: Thinking ahead of time how this change in behavior can be leveraged from a payment perspective can have a profound impact on a merchant’s bottom line.

To investigate all the trends and insights Checkout.com has collected from both consumers and merchants throughout the pandemic, you can download a copy of the report here.

