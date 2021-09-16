Why innovation is being spelled out more and more in Mississippi





Long known for agriculture and manufacturing, Mississippi is rapidly establishing itself as a diverse and dynamic business environment with a focus on technology. Boasting a unique workforce and a unique relationship between the public and private sectors, the state is an innovative start-up and high-tech transplant that does everything from 3D-printed rocket testing to drink-illuminating plastic cubes. Has been encouraged and nurtured. “We aim to actively recruit both human resources and companies outside Mississippi and actively develop the current company and college student pipeline,” said the Mississippi Development Agency’s Innovation Entrepreneurship. Jodo Novan, director of the Home Spirits Department, said. MDA). Donovan elevator pitch? “Come here, be here, work here. We want you here, we love you, and we provide you with the tools to succeed intend to do.”

Here are six organizations and startups that have Magnolia on their tech map.

Incubator and educator

Innovate Mississippi

The cozy business environment found in Mississippi is driven by a high degree of cooperation between the public sector, educational institutions, and private investors. Innovate Mississippi (IM) is a robust incubator for start-ups in Mississippi, helping more than 1,500 companies raise more than $ 181 million in private investment since 2001. , Materials, business models, even at the “idea” stage, get involved with the founder as soon as possible. The company then participates in a rigorous individual “Coach and Connect” program with the mentor. One example is Laundry South Systems & Repair, a provider of commercial laundry equipment based in Pearl. The company, which was launched in 2007 with funds from IM, is Inc. Listed in the magazine’s 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. “Our entrepreneurship development team will guide you through the detailed venture development process to identify development strengths and areas,” said Tony Jeff, IM President and CEO. “Then we’ll collate them with members of our extensive mentor network and work one-on-one in areas that need development. Mississippi has endless opportunities for growth.”

Mississippi Research Consortium (MRC)

In the highly competitive world of academia, universities rarely work as closely as they do in Mississippi (don’t talk about SEC football). The MRC was founded in 1986 by visionary leaders of the state’s major agencies (Olemis, Mississippi, Jackson, Southern Mississippi), coordinating their economic development efforts and coordinating states such as MDA. We provide a single point of contact for institutions to work together. Julie Jordan, Vice President of Research and Economic Development in Mississippi and Chairman of the Mississippi Research Consortium, said: “Everyone knows the best agency to meet a particular need when asked to help find a solution to a private sector problem.”

The MRC is also working to support startups on each campus and increase the number of “gown-to-town” workers who choose to stay in the state after graduation. “We know that university-based research is a powerful driver of economic activity and helps create an innovation-based ecosystem that appeals to private sector partners,” says Jordan. “If you are asked to help find a solution to a private sector problem, we will work together to respond quickly and respond to your needs.”

ERDCWERX

Based in Vixberg, ERDCWERX enables small businesses, entrepreneurs and academia to identify new partnerships for innovation and commercialization with the US Army Engineers Research and Development Center (ERDC). According to Paul Sumrall, director of ERDCWERX, ERDC is part of a strong federal presence in Mississippi, resulting in the most densely populated areas of engineering talent in the country. “It creates unique business opportunities for those who can contribute to applied engineering projects and commercialize patented technologies,” says Sumrall. And it only scratches the surface of the potential work of ERDC in the state. ERDC manages five major Pentagon supercomputer resource centers and hosts one of them on the Vicksburg site. Sumrall adds: “Mississippi has great potential to play a leading role in the rapidly evolving data and information technology industry.”

Innovative startup

Gros

Glo is a prime example of the support that universities have provided to startups. Glo co-founder Hagan Walker received a $ 15,000 grant from the Mississippi Entrepreneurship Program in 2016 to bring a class project (a cube that glows in water) to market. Glo Cubes gained popularity in local bars and restaurants, but when a woman took her home from a local restaurant and took a bath for her son with autism who settled in the light in 2019, the expectation of this product Not used has occurred. The team eventually created a brand new brand focused on GloPals, a children’s sensory toy, and signed a license agreement with Sesame Street earlier this year. Last year, Glo made $ 3 million in revenue, 90% of which was generated by GloPals.

Walker, the company’s CEO, firmly believes in the community nurtured by working in Mississippi. Glo recently refurbished a 1930s cinema for its new headquarters, helping to revitalize downtown Starkville. “We made the conscious decision to stay in Mississippi, and the fun part is that we can try things we can’t get anywhere else,” he says. “Cinema-based headquarters may not be a viable option in Nashville or New Orleans. In Mississippi, people want to help each other, and across generations, the state’s bigger Working together for the benefit is mutually accepted. “

Theory of relativity

In 2018, when California-based space technology company Relativity needed to find a second facility, they had to move like rockets. They found it at the Stennis Space Center in southwestern Mississippi. Since NASA already had a long history in the state and Stennis, the theory of relativity was able to obtain an existing test stand that provided a literal foundation on which the company could build its own. The Stennis team also provided a ready-to-use infrastructure for the company. This has significantly reduced the time it takes to spool operations on new hardware.

The Mississippi operation began with one person and currently counts 45 employees working primarily on the world’s first 3D printed rocket, Terran 1. Relativity has announced a new project, Terran R. There is space to help you grow your company (so to speak). Clay Walker, director of the vehicle development tennis site, Theory of Relativity, acknowledges that Mississippi has provided a highly educated workforce across four major universities. “Community colleges in Mississippi have an associate degree in instrumentation and control to provide excellent training to our employees,” he says. “Many of today’s technicians have graduated from these programs, so we found that the region’s experience pool is top notch and that teams can be built without having to start from scratch.”

Ocean aero

The Gulf of Mississippi has become an important outpost for maritime research as climate change raises seawater temperatures and water levels. Called the “Blue Economy,” the university brings together skilled oceanographers from the University of South Mississippi and Gulf Blue, a public-private organization that accumulates and develops the knowledge of research scientists, federal agencies, industry partners, and entrepreneurs. I am. Region to become a world leader in blue technology.

One of the essential companies in the Blue Economy is Ocean Aero, the developer of self-driving cars known as TRITON, which performs both voyages and submersion for long-range ocean observation and data collection missions. The company is in the process of relocating its entire business from San Diego to Gulfport and will eventually bring 45 new jobs to its new headquarters. “The power of the Mississippi Blue Economy lies in working together to do better and faster than any of us can do alone,” says Kevin Decker, CEO of Ocean Aero. “We have identified an experienced, innovative and agile workforce of skilled workforce and years of professionalism, both in the world of technology and beyond. Especially in our maritime industry, Mississippi. I learned that the state talent workforce and attitude is a hidden gem that we are excited to be part of. “

