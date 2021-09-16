Call of Duty Vanguard Cross-Play Beta | Start Time, End Date, Details





Call of Duty: If you’re wondering when Vanguard Beta will launch, you’ve come to the right place for all the details of this weekend’s cross-play test for the next WW2 shooter.

As Call of Duty Vanguard’s release date approaches (full release is currently scheduled for November), players will have more and more opportunities to try out the game.

This latest CoD Vanguard Open Beta allows you to play with your peers on other platforms and offers cross-play across PlayStation, Xbox and PC (Activisions Battle.net platform handles the PC side).

If you’re trying to dive into action as soon as possible, keep reading and read the important information about Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Play Beta.

What time does the Call of Duty Vanguard Cross-Play Beta start?

Here in the UK, the Call of Duty: Vanguard cross-play beta will begin on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 6 pm BST. That’s a teatime treat for British franchise fans.

In the United States, this CoD Vanguard preview opportunity begins at 10 am Pacific Standard Time, 12 pm CT, or 1 pm Eastern Standard Time, depending on which time zone you are in.

Activision confirmed these times and the start times of players in Japan, Australia and New Zealand in the following GIF tweets.

Tomorrow cross-play OPEN BETA! The times when you can start playing are as follows.

-September 16-10am PT | Central Standard Time 12:00 pm | 1PM ET: 6PM BST | 7:00 pm CEST

-September 17-: 2:00 am JST: 3:00 am AEST: 5:00 am NZST

Pre-order for Early Access on PC and Xbox pic.twitter.com/V0I95vV4NO

Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2021

There are important points to note in the first 48 hours of Call of Duty Vanguard Crossplay Beta. This experience is only available for PlayStation players for free.

Within that two-day period, Xbox and PC players will need to pre-order the game if they want to participate in the beta. However, after the first 48 hours, you can join your favorite platform without paying.

Call of Duty: How do I access the Vanguard cross-play beta?

If you’re playing on a PS4 or PS5, you should be able to find Call of Duty: Vanguard Open Beta in the PlayStation Store on the console. For PlayStation console players, the beta is free for the duration and you don’t need a PS Plus subscription to try it out.

For Xbox One or Xbox Series X / S players, if you want to join within the first 48 hours of the beta, you must pre-order the full version of Call of Duty: Vanguard. You also need an active Xbox Live subscription to play.

Players using a PC should pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard if they want to try this beta within the first 48 hours. Its only PlayStation owner to get it without having to pay during that window. With that in mind, if you’re not playing on a PS4 or PS5, the following links may help.

When will Call of Duty Vanguard Cross-Play Beta be free on Xbox and PC?

If you’re playing on Xbox or PC and want to wait for free access to Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Play Beta, you’ll have to wait until Saturday, September 18, 2021.

The exact time that a horde of frugal players can dive in hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s no surprise that it’s back at 6pm BST.

When will the Call of Duty Vanguard Cross-Play Beta end?

Here in the UK, the Call of Duty: Vanguard cross-play beta will end on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 6 pm BST.

In the United States, the CoD Vanguard cross-play beta ends at 10 am Pacific Standard Time, 12 pm CT, or 1 pm Eastern Standard Time, depending on location.

Hopefully you have plenty of time to dive in and try Call of Duty: Vanguard before your weekend plan. enjoy!

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for the latest insights.Or, if you’re looking for something to watch, see the TV Guide

For all games planned on the console, see the video game release schedule. Swing at our hub for more games and technology news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.radiotimes.com/technology/gaming/call-of-duty-vanguard-crossplay-beta/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos