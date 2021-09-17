Citing the threat to national security, experts call on Congress to suspend the promotion of technology antitrust laws.





A group of national security experts told lawmakers to press the antitrust suspension button, with harsh warnings that new proposals in Congress could threaten American innovation and technological superiority around the world. Prompt.

Newsletters from several leading security experts have flagged efforts, stating that if passed, it could lead to a myriad of unintended consequences that endanger both national and economic security. Can stand.

As a world leader in innovation, the United States uses technology to protect its citizens, protect its allies, and promote freedom, expression, and association. The letter states that the promotion of these anti-competitive legislation will bold China, allow foreign enemies of the United States to dominate the technological outlook, and harm national security while harming the US economy and SMEs. It states that it can have a significant impact on the security lead.

Frances Townsend, a former White House land security adviser who is one of the signatories of the letter, said it is a well-known fact that China wants to surpass the United States and become one of the world’s leading technology leaders. All of our country’s top national security experts agree: this is the wrong time to handicap American innovators and give foreign technology rivals a competitive advantage.

Townsend continues. This false bill only makes China bold, paving the way for foreign adversaries to dominate the digital environment and undermining major national security benefits.

A new study published by the Computer Communications Industry Association shows that antitrust policies currently under discussion in the US House of Representatives pose serious national security risks to the country and strategic initiative over China and other foreign enemies. Indicates that it is possible to give.

Specifically, the report finds the following negative impacts on national security:

Allows foreign parties to misuse US data and intellectual property.

Reduces the effectiveness of data streams to law enforcement agencies.

Weaken efforts to combat foreign influences and false information.

Prevents enforcement of robust cyber security policies.

Providing favorable treatment or information to foreign companies without the need for reciprocity.

Encourage large foreign tech companies to maintain and develop their foothold in the U.S. technology economy and expand their capabilities around the world, without following the same requirements as large U.S.-based tech companies do

Undermines US technical leadership.

Florida is an important target as a leader in emerging technologies and innovations, as home to many of the country’s largest defense and homeland security industries.

The letter calls on Congress to establish a Congressional study in collaboration with the Joe Biden administration to ensure American innovation. This study could help develop strategies to counter China’s growing challenges in the digital realm and its authoritarian approach.

Michael Allen, a former Special Assistant to President George W. Bush of the National Security Council, points out:

The written House Antitrust Package provides a handicap for US innovators while offering more favorable treatment to foreign technology rivals. It is a crucial moment in strategic competition with China and requires a wise regulatory and legislative approach to maintain global leadership over China and other foreign enemies.

While the provisions of these bills dominate foreign competitors, it remains a deep concern to see the US tech sector elected, the former US added. Senator Saxby Chambliss, Georgia. These bills open the door for state-owned or state-owned enterprises to sue domestic innovators and exempt most foreign tech companies, including Alibaba, Tencent and Huawei, from the surveillance they produce. Congress must rethink this strategy and put our national interests first.

Post View: 214

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridapolitics.com/archives/458088-citing-threats-to-national-security-experts-call-congress-to-pause-tech-antitrust-push/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos