Home computing pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair dies at age 81 | Clive Sinclair





Sir Clive Sinclair, an inventor and entrepreneur who was instrumental in bringing home computers to the masses, died at the age of 81.

His daughter, Belinda, said he died at his home in London on Thursday morning after a long illness. Sinclair invented the Pocket Calculator, but best known for the widespread use of home computers and brought it to the British High Street store at a relatively affordable price.

Many modern giants in the gaming industry got off to a good start with one of his ZX models. For certain generations of gamers, the computer of choice was either the ZX Spectrum 48K or its rival Commodore 64.

Belinda Sinclair, 57, told the Guardian: He was a pretty nice person. Of course, he was very smart and always interested in everything. My daughter and her husband are engineers, so I need to chat with them about engineering.

He graduated from school at the age of 17 and worked as a technical journalist for four years, raising funds to establish Sinclair Radionics.

Sinclair ZX spectrum.Photo: Stephen Cooper / Alamy

In the early 1970s, he invented a set of computers designed to be small and light enough to fit in a pocket, when most existing models were the size of an old-fashioned store. He wanted things to be small and cheap so that people could access them, his daughter said.

His first home computer, the ZX80, was named after the year it first appeared and was far from today’s model, but it revolutionized the market. It was 79.95 in kit form and 99.95 in pre-assembled form, which was about one-fifth the price of other home computers at the time. We sold 50,000 units, but the successor ZX81 was 69.95 units, and we sold 250,000 units. Many game industry veterans have begun typing programs on touch-based keyboards and have become obsessed with games such as 3D Monster Maze and Mazog. The ZX80 and ZX81 made him very wealthy: In 2010 Sinclair told the Guardian: Within a few years, we made 14 million profits in a year.

In 1982, he released the ZX Spectrum 48K. Its rubber keys, strange clashing visuals, and small sounds did not prevent it from being crucial to the development of the British gaming industry. Generation-inspired color games include Jet Set Willy, Horace Goesski, Chucky Egg, Saboter, Knight Lore, and Road of Midnight.

Sinclair became a popular name as his product popped off the shelves and was awarded the Order of the Knights in 1983. However, he also became synonymous with one of his less successful inventions, the Sinclair C5, and was economically costly. The battery-powered electric tricycle C5 was launched in January 1985, and Sinclair forecasts sales of 100,000 units in the first year.

However, it failed and Sinclair Vehicle became a trustee by October of the same year. The review expressed concern about the safety of driving the vehicle below the line of sight of other drivers and exposure to the elements. The following year, Sinclair sold its computer business to Amstrad.

Sir Clive Sinclair with pocket TV.Photo: Features of Rex

The pocket TV, Sinclair TV80, was another device like the C5, but now I watch shows regularly on my cell phone, but it hasn’t become popular. And while it doesn’t look like the Sinclair C5, which later gained cult status, of course, electric cars are all the rage today.

Belinda Sinclair said: What he was excited about was an idea and a challenge. Hed came up with an idea and said, “It doesn’t make sense to ask if someone wants it, because they can’t imagine it.

However, he did not personally use his invention. His daughter said she didn’t have a pocket calculator as far as she knew. Instead, I always carried a slide rule with me. He told the interviewer that he wasn’t using a computer or email.

Other than invention, his interests were poetry, running marathons, poker and more. He starred in the first three seasons of the Late Night Poker TV series, defeating Keith Allen and winning the finals of the first season of the Celebrity Poker Club spin-off.

He is surviving by Belinda, his sons, Crispin and Bartholomew, 55 and 52 years old, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, respectively.

