Walheim gave players the items they wanted in the best Walheim way possible





It’s great for developers to listen to player feedback. I’m really listening, that is. When the player requests something and the developer provides it, it seems that collaborative game development has taken place. Players can feel like they’ve participated in the formation of the game, and developers have a happy community.

An update to Walheim’s Haas and Home has arrived. This includes everything we’ve already discussed, including new food systems and strategic vomiting, combat and weapon rebalancing, health and stamina changes, and their behavior.

But Haas and Home have something else to explain below. And think of this as one of many spoiler alerts because I don’t want to mess it up (or if you’ve already seen the trailer and read the patch notes) and I don’t want to mess it up! In short, Valheim players asked for something and they got it, but the Valheim developers gave it to them in Valheim’s perfect way, so watch the players react. Is really excited.

I’m starting to reveal this. To discover this new addition to the game and see how it works, I was really tickled, so I’ll do it step by step. We encourage you to close this article and snoop yourself. I am serious go away.

Or you can scroll down step by step carefully and learn as slowly as you need, whatever I’m talking about. Feel free to duck out at any time.

Still here? Well, this is the first part of the spoiler. Also, when you launch the game, it’s almost not one, as it appears on the title screen with Haas and Home patch notes. Scroll down the note and[アイテム]Below you will see the new ones and where to get them.

Lightning stone. (Sold by traders)

What’s my advice? Immediately go to Valheim traders. Bring 50 coins and buy Thunderstone.

You’re still reading OK, the second stage spoiler warning.

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

What is Thunderstone? And what is it for? One of Valheim’s great features is that you don’t have to acquire and use XP or mess with the nasty tech tree to unlock craft recipes. Just touch an item you’ve never touched before and you’ll instantly know the crafting recipe in which it’s used. Therefore, when you purchase Thunderstone, you will be notified of related items.

The item is called an obliterator.

When I saw it pop up on the screen, I thought, “Oh, yeah. I think I know what it is.”

For some time, Walheim players had problems. We constantly overload small inventories, juggle resources, and throw extra loot into crates. And sometimes we have too much and want to get rid of it. But if you throw things on the ground near the base, they will stay there for a very long time. Players have been demanding a way to properly dispose of or recycle unwanted items for some time.

Eraser. I thought it was like an item incinerator.

The third! spoiler! warning!

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

The moment I got the materials to make an obliterator (8 iron ingots, 4 copper ingots, Thunderstone), I changed my mind. There is no strange way that this is even a trash can or an incinerator. It looks straight wicked and is a moody twisted mass of black metal surrounded by a copper tendril. And above that is a narrow iron mast about 25 feet high! what the hell?

I thought this couldn’t be an incinerator. This was a weapon of mass destruction and was not intended to be touched by humans. This is not like throwing away trash.

No lie: I was really afraid to make things at my base. I thought it would activate and destroy everything nearby. Maybe it was a weapon to wipe out villages and dwarf nests.

So I built it at Stephen’s base on the hill. (Stephen is on vacation. I’m sorry, Stephen.)

Ultimatum! Perhaps ruining everything else is ruined below!

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

My first guess was correct. Obliterators are actually item incinerators. And when I used it, I finally understood why it looks like it is. There is a hatch at the top, and there is inventory space equivalent to 21 slots inside. Load what you no longer need. Then pull the lever on the side.

There is a click. Then a sudden ominous thunder. And Thor-Xotall-sends lightning from Valhalla to incinerate the trash.

That is the purpose of the huge mast! It is a lightning rod. And, in favor of the god of thunder, it could be a more viking way to destroy unwanted items than using lightning bolts sent from the clear blue sky.

I think the player was completely happy with the trash can and the simple incinerator. But this is a very nice trash can. For full effect, turn on the following gif sounds.

How can it really tell that Thor is incinerating your trash? Now, when you pull the lever and the machine is empty, you will see the message “Thor frowns at you” on the screen. And sometimes when you destroy something, you get something back. “Thor gave you a gift.” I just got the coal back as a gift, but I just tried to incinerate a few different things. Maybe there are items or combinations of items that will be more interesting gifts?

I understand it by leaving it to the patient’s Walheim experimenter. So far, I’m very happy that the players got what they wanted and were very creative about how the Valheim developers offered it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/valheim-just-gave-players-an-item-they-asked-for-in-the-most-awesomely-valheim-way-possible/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

