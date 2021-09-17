Executives Share a Vision for the Future of Caribbean Technology





From contactless payments to self-driving cars to the space race, technology is advancing rapidly. Companies and economies around the world are moving rapidly with it, with several Caribbean companies participating in the dash.

Kyle Maloney, co-founder of the region’s technology ecosystem, anticipates the emergence of new industries that could significantly change the region’s economic trajectory.

He foresaw large corporations with many resources playing an important role in progress, such as the capital, networks, and access of executives in our region. Inviting these players to invest in the elimination of the digital divide is solely for the benefit of enormous benefits to everyone involved.

As these entities step up to the plate, Tech Beach believes it is important to emphasize the work being done throughout the region. As part of an ongoing effort to facilitate constructive conversations on innovation topics, Tech Beach is working with executives from large Caribbean companies to discuss how technology will impact the future of the region. Shared views. Here’s what they had to say.

Steven Price Vice President and General Manager, Flow Jamaica

Steven Price, a leader in the telecommunications industry, has a great deal of insight into the impact of technology on the future of the Caribbean Sea.

According to Price, digital innovation is transforming our society, economy and industry and disrupting the way we operate our business. To remain relevant in this era of technological and economic change, Price advises all companies to consider innovative practices and trends in the industry.

Among the innovations the region will see in the future are digital payments, artificial intelligence, robotics and automation, blockchain and cybersecurity, and digital currencies and mobile wallets. He admits that some Caribbean countries are already using these technologies, but they may be more widely adopted throughout the region in the near future.

To drive the adoption of digital solutions, the Flow Foundation has several digital education initiatives to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). Pricing encourages all businesses, regardless of size, to implement digital solutions to better drive customer needs and increase economic viability. It also emphasizes that all companies need to take advantage of e-commerce platforms. This allows potential customers to easily access the online platform and expand their customer base.

Karian Hepburn Malcolm, Vice President of Sales and Services, Unit Trust Corporation

As a leader in the sales and customer service division of Unit Trust Corporation (UTC), Karrian Hepburn Malcolm envisions a highly digitized future for financial transactions in the Caribbean. We look forward to the emergence of technology-based changes and innovations in the Caribbean regarding payments for mobile wallets, digital currencies, etc. in the near future. Financial planning and advice leverages artificial intelligence, RoboAdvice and e-trading platforms. Similarly, insurance uses artificial intelligence to guide risk pricing and contracts. Malcolm also expects businesses and individuals to rely heavily on non-traditional channels such as crowdfunding and advanced credit scoring systems to raise funds.

Malcolm emphasizes the need to foster a healthy ecosystem of successful technological innovations and adoptions with a focus on technology education, and all Caribbean companies need to adopt the use of websites and electronic payment systems I advise that there is.

Malcolm states that UTC has significantly upgraded its digital strategy, including the introduction of a digital strategy unit, to ensure that customers have a real-time, accessible and user-friendly digital experience.

UTC also invests in local technology-based start-ups through initiatives such as URPRENEUR, Scale Up Trinidad and Tobago, and Enterprise Suite, in addition to partnerships with TechBeach, Wipay, and The University of the West. Contributes to the promotion of innovation. Indies, Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce, and Trinidad and Tobago American Chamber of Commerce.

Massy Group, People and Innovation, Senior Vice President, Julie Avey

In her role as head of the Massy Groups People and Innovation division, Julie Avey oversees the health, wellness, and financial benefits of a wider team through the Human Resources Division as the Masssys team develops and supports corporate leaders. Allows you to. As co-founder of Nudge, a social enterprise developed in partnership with Anya Ayon Chi and run by Massy, ​​she supports entrepreneurs throughout the region.

At the most basic level, Aveys’ work is in empowering people, and her vision for the future of the Caribbean in a technology-driven world is what we embrace people and culture.

She is more human-centered, foresaw the development of innovations that embrace our creativity and joy, and adopts such practices from other countries, but the Caribbean fits our culture and humanity. He added that he should do more. Seeing Bob Marley hit the one-love and uplifting radiated from the Trinidad Tobagos Carnival, she believes it’s an opportunity to marry technology and our humanity.

Avey distinguishes tech immigrants [who] Born before 1985 like me, in power and high tech native [who] There is an answer regarding technology. She urges technology migrants to responsibly release control and support technology natives so that we can evolve as a region.

Nadeen Matthews Blair, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer

Nadine Matthews Blair

Nadeen Matthews Blair, NCB’s Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, is the driving force behind the NCB Group’s digital transformation of its business.

Matthews Blair and her team empower customers as banks strive to improve the customer experience and establish a competitive position in the ongoing digital turmoil of the financial services industry. We aim to create a platform that can provide financial solutions that support our customers. Unleash their dreams.

Matthews Blair expects the region to focus on technology-based solutions to issues such as payments and remittances. In addition, she encourages businesses to investigate processes that rely on paper or cash, or take minutes or more for their customers. There you will find the opportunity to start the digital transformation of small businesses, where you can start with open source and free digital tools.

NCB created a fully digitized startup TFOB (2021) Limited under the leadership of CEO Vernon James with the aim of accelerating the pace of digital transformation, the first digital financial services solution later this year. Launch Lync, which is. NCB will also be Jamaica’s first financial institution to make central bank digital currencies available to customers. In addition, the NCB Foundation, CEO of Matthews Blair, will focus on initiatives to expand the pool of digital producers such as software developers, data scientists and robotics engineers in the region through scholarships, grants and bootcamp support. is. Skill development program for elementary and junior high school students.

Matthews Blair points out that her company has a track record of working with young, innovative technology companies and believes it is very important to begin to develop an interest in technology among young people in the region. We would like to start investing in the development of these features in elementary school at the earliest.

The future of the Caribbean industry lies in digital innovation, and it is undeniable that these executives and their companies are in control. In addition, they identified the need to leverage the potential within SMEs to leverage existing synergies and build a strong future for the region.

By Serah Acham

