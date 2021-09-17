NCCU basketball coach teams up with Google to help low-income earners get high-paying jobs :: WRAL.com





Durham, NC — A foundation run by LeVelle Moton, a basketball coach at North Carolina Central University, has partnered with Google to help low-income Triangle residents prepare for their information technology career.

The Velle Cares Foundation aims to help children and families in poverty and endangered situations.

“When you go through the door, it’s not about you anymore, it’s about everyone else, what you can do to empower, help, and bring another life,” Morton says. I did.

“Companies, employers, and everyone wants to talk about diversity, fairness, and inclusiveness. I’m very tired of those words,” he added. “What is someone doing about it?”

Moton has decided to partner with Google to give people in the low-income community the training they need to be certified in the computer space.

Google employs approximately 1.2 million jobs nationwide, including many at the Cloud Engineering Hub in Durham.

Training Program Director Kia Baker said: “No prior experience is required. You do not need to have an IT background to obtain certification.

Developed and guided by Google employees, certification programs in areas such as IT support, data analysis, and project management include hands-on training. The Morton Foundation covers costs through scholarships for participants.

“Because it only provides work, skills and opportunities, they can create generational wealth for their families and have the same opportunities that everyone else has,” Morton said. ..

The program may take at least 6 months to complete, but participants can proceed at their own pace. Desmond Thomas has been in the program for about a month.

My plan is to take the CompTIA exam as soon as I finish. “By implementing this, Google will give many people who usually don’t have the opportunity to get used to their field, learn more about it, and see if there’s something they really want to do,” said Thomas. “. To pursue. “

“We really understand how we can help build skills so that people in the community can earn higher incomes and therefore build more wealth in the long run. I want to do that, “says Baker.

