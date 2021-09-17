DIU’s latest office is not up and investing in hardware innovation.





One of the latest defense department shops to drive technological progress in the private sector has just closed a $ 15 million investment in hopes of funding the next generation of military hardware.

The National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) was founded by Congress in 2019 to stimulate hardware technology research in the private sector, but the organization did not raise funds until early 2021. NSIC is part of the Defense Innovation Unit that funded businesses. Military products.

Now that the Mountain View, California-based office is out of service, we have nine months of work and millions of spending to show the legislature of the next budget cycle.

NSIC director Tex Schenkkan told the Federal News Network that he’s working on what hardware startups do in a way that’s very similar to venture companies. We are trying to identify technologies that are likely to meet the criteria we are looking for. We work with them to fund the development concepts they have in mind. At that point we will not redirect them to do anything specific for the Pentagon. Then build an ongoing relationship of funding when developing a particular product or technology.

Here are some of the companies that NSIC has invested $ 15 million in the last nine months:

New Frontier Aerospace FuelX, developing new rocket engine designs for supersonic vehicles, is developing a manufacturing process to manufacture materials for the safe storage and transportation of hydrogen Advanced Magnet Lab connects domestic The company that creates the manufacturing process New high-performance magnet supplier The company, which will be announced soon, is building a domestic manufacturing facility to manufacture certified cells based on next-generation battery chemistry.

According to Shenkan, we are focusing on a wide range of technical areas in which we are interested. Autonomous, not so many electric cars, smaller autonomous drones and underwater vehicles. New communication technology. Technology that is difficult to spoof or interfere. Power and battery technology, energy storage, energy production and conversion, mainly small scale, grid scale types. And finally, all sorts of sensors that flow into many areas, including autonomy and space technology.

According to Shenkan, less than 30% of US private venture capital is invested in hardware companies, and less than 10% is invested in the early stages.

One concern was that foreign investors would go to those companies first.

What’s happening, and to some extent it’s happening, much better than before, but struggling to raise money, looking for funding, and unable to find money from U.S. ventures Is a hardware start-up company. According to Shenkan, they will be approached by other venture companies that are at the forefront of funding from Chinese and Russian investors who actually represent the interests of the government.

NSIC wants to fill the holes left by US investors.

The office initially demanded $ 75 million in a presidential budget to get it up and running. That was reduced to $ 15 million in the legislative budgeting process.

Shenkan said he hopes this year’s results will convince Congress to increase the NSIC’s budget. The Senate Military Commission’s Defense Authorization Bill has a top line of NSIC in 2022 of $ 75 million.

