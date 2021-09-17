Atlas VPN: Google and Microsoft were the most vulnerable in the first half of 2021.





According to Atlas VPN findings, Google and Microsoft accumulated the most vulnerabilities in the first half of 2021. Not all exposures can cause critical damage, but hackers can exploit some of them to make serious attacks.

Google had 547 cumulative vulnerabilities throughout the first half of 2021. Using Google products like Chrome is popular among cybercriminals. Over 3 billion people use browsers. This means that more Internet users can be victims of abuse.

Next, we found the second most exposure in Microsoft product 432. China’s state-sponsored threat actors have exploited a vulnerability in Microsoft Exchange Server to carry out a ransomware attack. Other attackers drop cryptocurrency miners from the post-exploit web shell.

Oracle registered a total of 316 vulnerabilities in the first six months of 2021. Exploits are typically found on Oracle WebLogic Server, which acts as a platform for developing, deploying, and running enterprise Java-based applications. An exploited flaw could allow a remote attacker to gain access to the affected system.

Some vulnerabilities stand out because of their specific relevance or danger. For example, in the first half of 2021, 1,023 vulnerabilities were found at risk level 10. One of the exploits applied to these levels is CVE-2021-22986 with a score of 9.8. This vulnerability was found in security companies F5, BIG-IP, and BIG-IQ services. After successfully exploiting the flaw, you now have complete control over your system.

Vulnerabilities with low scores are not dangerous or are rarely exploited. However, exploiting flaws in Google or Microsoft products can allow cybercriminals to investigate millions of systems.

The data is based on Telefonica Tech Cyber ​​security Report 2021 H1. This report analyzes mobile security and the most common vulnerabilities in today’s cybersecurity environment.

Read the full report by AtlasVPN.

