How Cisco focuses on innovation is driving the growth of the enterprise

BRIAN SOZZI: Cisco wants Wall Street to be considered a growing company with fast-growing sectors such as software and hybrid work. This was a pitch to investors on Cisco’s Major Investor Day Wednesday afternoon. Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins is also in attendance. Chuck, I’m glad to see you all the time. Thank you for taking the time here this morning. I think my question to you is very simple here, but do you think Wall Street misunderstands Cisco?

Chuck Robbins: Um, Brian, first of all, it’s good to be with you as usual. And what we tried to do yesterday was basically what we did there to remind us of what we told them in 2017 and to give us more visibility into the transformation of this software we’ve been driving. I think it reminded me. When I took over, the subscription software was $ 3.4 billion. As of the end of last year, which ended in July, we were around $ 12 billion.

So we have made a lot of progress. It should also be emphasized that a large number of customers are currently at the front end of a multi-year investment cycle, such as hybrid work, hybrid cloud, and building 5G infrastructure. As you know, the advances we’ve made in selling to the infrastructure of major cloud providers, edge, IoT, all of which we believe will be a tailwind for the foreseeable future.

BRIAN SOZZI: So do you think Chuck’s Street is too focused on Legacy Cisco?

Chuck Robbins: Well, I think what we’re trying to do is give them the indicators they really need to think about our assessment in the right way. So I don’t blame them. I think we need to make sure they continue to provide the information they need so they can understand the transformation.

Scott announced yesterday that it will offer new metrics on revenue subscription percentages, ARR and RPO metrics. In short, these are all indicators that software companies tend to provide. So I think we’re okay as we take the time to do it and do what we’re trying to do, just as we did for 2017.

BRIAN SOZZI: Let’s talk about some really interesting numbers on Chuck’s Investor Day. What stood out to me was, among many, the sum of the markets you can currently address, which, in your view, is $ 260 billion. But in the long run, we can see that it has reached $ 900 billion. How do you fill that gap?

CHUCK ROBBINS: Now, looking back at what our customers are doing, this pandemic is the incredible need for technology modernization, the preparation of this adaptive infrastructure. I think it really emphasizes the need for future hybrid work models. Bring your infrastructure to a decentralized world where your applications are in public, private, and SaaS applications, and all your employees, apps, and data are everywhere. ..

So, given these trends and the fact that we are in the early stages, I think we are in the early stages of 5G migration and in the early stages of this 400 gig architecture migration. As cloud providers move to the enterprise, we see many opportunities for us. And we are serious about getting the technology and results that our customers are trying to achieve as quickly as possible.

BRIAN SOZZI: Yeah, a big part of that pie you talked about yesterday, the potential work and automation future of the $ 500 billion market. I know you have a Webex platform. Where else do you play in that market?

CHUCK ROBBINS: Well, when thinking about the future of work, it’s much wider than just Webex. So, yes, it’s a meeting and a hybrid work. But it’s a video device. This is the corresponding new network infrastructure. Think of your home office as a small branch now. And you must be able to see it and treat it like a small branch.

You need to manage the traffic that leaves your home and goes to the cloud. You need to be able to troubleshoot in an unprecedented way at your employee’s home. The security architecture required for hybrid work will be completely different in the future. There are technologies that can be used to ensure safety around social distances when employees return to the office, and other aspects that they want to be able to focus on when they return.

So it’s a huge market. And IDC actually laid out the numbers. And I think we have many opportunities. And that’s what we saw. In the fourth quarter, product order growth increased by 31%, the highest in the last decade. And much of it was around these categories that make up hybrid work.

BRIAN SOZZI: Yeah, I’m hearing what another Cisco seems to be starting to realize. Given the growing focus on software and recurring revenue, are there any businesses in Cisco’s portfolio that no longer fit?

Chuck Robbins: Um, Brian, we’ve always looked at our portfolio. Then we considered where we needed to sell our business. I’ve done a lot since I became CEO. There, you need to add new features to the platform. However, much of our software business is connected to cloud management of the network portion of the hardware. Therefore, there are many integrations.

And given what we’ve described in hybrid work, the overall security, the entire collaboration, the entire networking, the analytics and insights, and the architecture required across the types of troubleshooting, all of this together, the customer-again, they’re the result. I want They don’t want to be system integrators. They just want you to help them get where they need them. So we’re really really happy with the portfolio we have, and we’re probably in the best condition we’ve been to for a very long time.

BRIAN SOZZI: Chuck was a little disappointed among analysts about the long-term outlook. Therefore, the long-term earnings growth for the next four quarters will be between 5% and 7%, and we are looking for something similar in terms of earnings per share. Now the street was looking for about 9%. Is there anything that is hindering your business right now as to why you aren’t growing faster?

Chuck Robbins: Well, there are two things we talked about. First, looking at the TAMs we discussed, looking at these major transitions that are occurring, we want to be able to invest for profitable growth. That is our plan. And I’ll give you an example. Five years ago, we started investing in new silicon features. This allowed us to build a new system that could be inserted into the infrastructure of cloud providers that we hadn’t participated in before. And it proves that when we invest, we can actually provide technology that can drive growth.

Second, there will be higher costs in the supply chain for some time in the future. As a result, gross profit is under some pressure from the current increase in COGS. And it will be with us for a while. Therefore, we thought it would be wise to make sure that we were properly guided, both in terms of the investment sector and the pressures we see in the supply chain. That’s why it led to 5% to 7% and 5% to 7%.

Brian Sozzi: Can You Penetrate-

Chuck Robbins: But Brian expects software to make up a large percentage of revenue over time as the supply chain improves.

BRIAN SOZZI: Given the inflation you’re seeing, have you been able to push price increases in this environment?

CHUCK ROBBINS: We’ve made some target price increases, but in reality, only in that area, where we felt. We are not trying to use the rise in prices to drive profit growth. We are really just trying to get through. And our customers now understand most of it. Because, frankly, most of them do the same if they’re in any kind of business with a supply chain. And we were able to break through some.

Brian Sozzi: Chuck, what do you think of the global economy here? I think global growth has dropped by a remarkable amount in the United States and China since I talked about it last time. Of course, you also do business in China and Europe. What do you think about the world economy?

Chuck Robbins: I think I’m healthy. But obviously, as we move forward, the comparison will be more stringent. So I think you need to look at the math and make sure you can’t get it. Don’t read too much about math changes. But from what we’re seeing right now, customer spending is very balanced.

It is balanced throughout Asia. It is balanced throughout Europe and the United States. And it is balanced among our customer segments, businesses, public sector, service providers, and our commercial, or our medium and small customers. So, from what we see, it now seems to be very balanced on a global basis.

Brian Sozzi: All right. Leave it as it is. Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins is always grateful for the time. Have a great week and enjoy the football this weekend.

