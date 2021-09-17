91% of carriers prioritize the use of data and analytics technology to communicate pricing decisions.





Commissioned by Equisoft as part of a new global survey, this North American survey shows how carriers can unleash the strategic value of their data and create new opportunities for growth, process optimization, and improved customer experience. Helps you plan, prioritize, and make investment decisions.

Montreal, September 16, 2021 / CNW Telbec / -In a new report commissioned by Equisoft, global research firm Celent understands how North American insurers are actually creating value from their data. Shows the results of the targeted executive survey. Improve your ability to publish and use your data for purposes other than administrative purposes, while overcoming the key risks of realizing its value.

New Celent Survey on How Insurers Get Value from Data (CNW Group / Equisoft)

The investigation revealed the following:

While delivering more of what your customers want, knowing how to price it will optimize your business as things grow.

91% of the carriers surveyed prioritize the use of data and analytics technology to inform pricing decisions.

Building an actuarial pricing model is where you realize that data is creating the greatest value for your organization.

The survey was conducted on CIOs and other executives of medium and medium-sized insurance companies in North America that offer personal life insurance, annuities, group insurance and voluntary insurance products.

Mark DePhillips, Senior Vice President of the United States at Equisoft, said: “The goal of this study is to provide insurers with hands-on insights into what their peers are doing with today’s data and how to actually get value from the data right now. . “

As Celent reported, rising customer expectations for the modern digital experience have fragmented the market between knowledgeable and lagging companies, making insurers more data-driven, digital and connected. Gender, analysis, and automation.

The story continues

Martier Ringsworth, Senior Analyst for Data and Advanced Analysis in the Americas of Celent, said: “They have more data than ever before due to extensive digital transformation and integration with a variety of data sources, and turning this data into a more valuable asset is price, business ease. Now, I understand that peace of mind is the key to important sustainable competitiveness. “

“No one is in charge of data quality. There’s a great pocket surrounded by swamp moats. Put it in the cloud and do everything,” an insurance company executive said in a report. I’m organizing. “

Click here to access the full report.

In addition to the North American life insurance and annuity markets, the study will also be conducted in Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region, with a global report comparing regional results from Celent in early 2022.

About Equisoft Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valuable partner by more than 250 of the world’s leading financial institutions in 16 countries, Equisoft offers innovative front-end applications, extensive back office services, and unique data migration expertise. .. The company’s flagship products include SaaS policy management solutions, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotations and illustrations, electronic applications, agency management systems, clients, agents and broker portals. included. Equisoft is also Oracle’s largest and most experienced partner of the OIPA platform. Equisoft brings this digital client with a business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and more than 800 professionals based in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia. We help you tackle every challenge of the times. confusion. For more information on our products and services, please visit www.equisoft.com.

Source Equisoft

Cision

To download multimedia, view the original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/16/c6443.html

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/celent-equisoft-exclusive-insurance-research-152600141.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos