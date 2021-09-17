University Data Governance Council completes first year and shares results | VTx





Virginia Tech’s managed data is a crucial decision-making resource in shaping the university’s overall strategy, but the proper management and use of this ever-growing data store is critical.

Recognizing this double-edged opportunity, Virginia Tech established the University Data Governance Council (UDGC) in August 2020. The council was responsible for providing strategic guidance to the university’s data management and analysis efforts.

The effort was co-chaired by Vice President of Information Technology and CIO Scott Midokif and Executive Vice President Don Taylor, who succeeded Ken Smith in this role. The council has strategic responsibility for developing university data definitions. To create and approve policies and best practices related to sensitive data, security, and compliance. It also informs you of storage architecture, data access, and sharing requirements.

The ability to effectively collect, manage, protect, and use data throughout the university is critical to its growth and success as a land-grant. The University Data Governance Council is in a good position to leverage best practices and the expertise of council members to ensure database credibility and enhance evidence-based decision-making efforts. Said Cyril Clark, Vice President and Proboss.

The council’s efforts in the first year focused on a working group of UDGC members and experts in selected areas, each responsible for developing and documenting guidance in four topic areas: ..

Data access, risk, privacy / ethics, and compliance. Data quality, integrity, and recording system. Metadata and data dictionary. Data literacy, training, and tools.

At the end of the first year, the working group announced the results of their activities. Reports on these efforts are published on the UDGC website and include:

A list of existing Virginia Tech policies related to the data. Includes gap analysis to show where policies or standards are missing. A streamlined version of the 17-page management data management standard focused on data domains, trustees, and stewards. A survey of the VT data steward used to create an inventory of data, the source of its records, and current practices. Contains information from more than 20 administrative districts and departments. An overview of existing metadata practices and data dictionaries, including the following recommended steps. Survey results of department IT managers. It includes a list of data analysis tools currently in use, an overview of related training needs, and recommended next steps. A draft data protection guide for data trustees and stewards that systematizes consistent data access requirements and requirements processes and identifies the needs of new or modified policies, standards, and guidelines.

Next year, data quality will be addressed in collaboration with the University Data Commons and Analytics and Institutional Effectiveness (A & IE) offices. The council also continues to recommend improvements to streamline access to managed data by units that want to enable analysis and simplify consistent reporting across the university.

Advancing data-driven decision making is essential to the pursuit of organizational excellence. Dwayne Pinkney, Senior Vice President, Chief Business Officer and Co-sponsor of the UDGC Initiative, is highly data-dependent in our ability to increase accountability, transparency and operational efficiency, protecting this valuable asset at the university level. It further emphasizes the need to do so.

UDGC is a number of examples of ongoing management transformation efforts that help Virginiatechnic Institute build the ability to deliver best-in-class management and business services and leverage the latest technology to achieve this price. It is one of.

More information, including the Council Charter, scope, reporting structure, membership list, and report, is available on the UDGC website at atit.vt.edu / udgc. The council seeks opinions, ideas and comments via forms accessible from its website. Questions and comments can also be sent to UDGC-chairs-g @ vt.edu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vtx.vt.edu/articles/2021/09/university-data-governance-council-first-year-outcomes.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos