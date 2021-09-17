Ikea and ASUS release new line of gamer furniture





Image: Ikea

People are now using Ikea’s stuff in the gaming space forever, but Im is sitting in Ikea’s office chair and using Ikea’s desk. The Swedish company has never had a hard time releasing its own gaming furniture.It will change soon

In collaboration with ASUS ROG, Ikea plans to release everything in October, from chairs to accessories, desks and storage solutions, to what’s called a gaming series.

Some are just existing Ikea products given GAMER’s facelift (like the pegboard setup below), but others are heavily customized or brand new just for collaboration. ..

Image: Ikea

There are several gaming chairs in different colors and finishes.

Image: Ikea

Image: Ikea

Some desks:

Image: Ikea

Image: Ikea

It is a CPU stand with wheels, so you can roll it out. This is very convenient.

Image: Ikea

We also have accessories such as headset stands, mugs, ring lights and mouse pads.

Image: Ikea

Image: Ikea

On its own, much of the more restrained part is pretty good, not to mention that it’s more practical (and more versatile) than you would expect from a gamer-oriented company.

However, if you think the cumulative effect of all this black metal gear is modest, Scandinavia will take advantage of the game room. I’m sorry to remember that this is a collaboration with ROG, not something like that.

Image: Ikea

However, for the sake of fairness, some are shown in white, so you can skip some of GAMER and do the following:

Image: Ikea

As we start joking about the name anyway, the official labels on the main product lines of the collaboration are: UPPSPEL, LNESPELARE, MATCHSPEL, GRUPPSPEL, UTESPELARE, HUVUDSPELARE.

Such things will be launched worldwide in October, and most lines include both cheap and non-cheap options.

