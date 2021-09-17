Arvest Bank worked with technology leaders to come up with machines and Accenture for the next generation of core banking platforms





Fayetteville, Ark, September 16, 2021-(Business Wire)-Arvest Bank (Arvest) today works with Thought Machine and Accenture to support the bank’s multi-year transformation strategy. Announced that it will adopt a core banking platform. Thought Machines’ cloud-native core banking engine, Vault provides Arvest with the ability to build personalized, real-time banking services.

Kevin Sabin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arvest, said: “As modern consumer lifestyles and digital banking expectations change, we want to ensure that we provide a banking experience that will make their lives easier today and into the future. The next-generation core that powers Arvest. The engine does just that. “

Thought Machine is because the latest approach to developing core banking software focused on product innovation, faster time to market, and cloud-first capabilities are key factors in choosing Vault. Selected. Vault enables Arvest to offer highly personalized banking services available on demand, providing a superior level of customer satisfaction. The Vaults core engine at the heart of the bank helps Arvest create great digital experiences, products, and processes to meet the needs of current and future generations of customers.

Paul Taylor, CEO of Thought Machine, said: “Future banks are adopting Vault to provide their customers with cutting-edge experiences, build exciting new products and free themselves from legacy constraints. This is a crucial moment for Arvest and banks. We are very pleased to be able to cooperate in building the future. “

Accenture is also working with middle-market banks to modernize their core systems to help them reach their digital transformation goals in retail, small business, commercial and enterprise capabilities. Accenture helps Arvest develop and strategically build future banking proposals and help select the best ecosystem partner.

Brett Good, Managing Director and Digital Banking Leader at Accenture, said: “We are excited to help Arvest transform its technology infrastructure and deliver the latest and most innovative technologies on a large scale and quickly to create the digital experiences customers and employees demand. doing.”

In addition to the next-generation core banking platform, Arvests’ future-proof digital transformation strategy can introduce new products, services, and experiences to its customers to meet current and future digital banking needs. included. Multi-year strategies include new bank payments, digital applications and operational innovations.

Accenture and Sort Machines are working together to bring core modernization and cloud-first capabilities to financial institutions of all sizes around the world. Accenture was the first system integration partner to implement Thought Machine in North America and is the first place companies are focusing on in North America.

About harvest

Arvest operates more than 230 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board of directors and management. These banks serve customers in more than 130 communities and have extended weekday banking hours in many locations. Arvest offers a wide range of banking services including loans, deposits, financial management, credit cards, mortgages and mortgage services. Arvest is also one of the few banks in the country where the mobile app Arvest Go has been certified by JD Power to provide a great mobile banking experience. Arvest is an equal home lender and a member of the FDIC.

About thinking machine

Thought Machine was founded in 2014 with the mission of enabling banks to deploy the latest systems and break away from the traditional IT platforms that plague the banking industry. This is done through Vault, a cloud-native core banking platform. This next-generation system was created from scratch as a completely native cloud platform. It does not contain a single line of code that is legacy or pre-cloud.

Founded by entrepreneur Paul Taylor, Sort Machines’ customers include Lloyds Banking Group, SEB, Standard Chartered, Atom Bank, Monese, Transfer Go and Curve. We are currently a team of over 500 people with offices in London, Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne and New York, Eurazeo, Draper Esprit, SEB, British Patient Capital, IQ Capital, Playfair Capital, Nyca Partners, Lloyds Banking Group. , And Backed. For more information, please visit thoughtmachine.net.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with state-of-the-art capabilities in the digital, cloud and security sectors. Combining unmatched experience and expertise across more than 40 industries, we offer strategic and consulting, interactive, technology and operational services. All of this is enhanced by advanced technology and the world’s largest network of intelligent operations centers. Our 569,000 people serve clients in more than 120 countries every day, fulfilling our commitment to technology and human ingenuity. We embrace the power of change, create value for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities, and share success. Please visit www.accenture.com.

The Accenture Banking Industry Group helps retail banks, commercial banks, and payment providers drive innovation. Address business, technology and regulatory challenges. Improve operational performance, build trust and engagement with your customers, and be more profitable and secure. For more information, please visit https://www.accenture.com/us-en/industries/banking-index.

Jason Kincy Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Arvest Bank

Head of AsifFaruque Communications

Melissa VolinAccenture

