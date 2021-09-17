Broadband Beam X Blog Crossing the Congo River





What if we could bring fiber-like speed to a poorly connected community of unconnected services that fiber is unreachable due to geographic conditions and costs? What if we could use the beam lasers we learned between stratospheric balloons in the sky above Earth? What if millions of people around the world could access the Internet faster and cheaper at the expense of signal reliability?

These are just a few of the questions I’ve been investigating with the Project Taara team. It fills connectivity gaps and uses wireless optical communications links to expand global access to the fast, affordable and abundant Internet. We are pleased to have recently worked with Liquid Intelligent Technologies to help bridge the particularly stubborn connection gap between Brazzaville in the Republic of the Congo and Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Brazzaville and Kinshasa, separated by the Congo River, the deepest and second fastest river in the world, are only 4.8 km apart, but in Kinshasa, fiber connections travel more than 400 km to route around the river. The connection is 5 times more expensive because you have to.

After installing Taara’s link to the beam connection above the river, Taara’s link provided about 700 TB of data. This is equivalent to watching 270,000 HD FIFA World Cup matches in 20 days with 99.9% availability. We don’t expect full reliability in all kinds of weather conditions in the future, but Taara’s Link will continue to provide similar performance and provide 17 million people with fast and affordable connectivity. I am confident that it will play an important role. People who live in these cities.

Taara uses light rays to provide fast, high-capacity connections over long distances. By creating a series of links from partner fiber optic networks to poorly serviced areas on the ground, Taara’s links can relay high-speed, high-quality Internet to people.

Mirrors, mappings, and invisible handshakes: how Taara’s technology provides connectivity

Just as traditional fibers use light to transmit data over terrestrial cables, Taara’s wireless optical communication links use very narrow, invisible rays to provide fiber-like speeds. increase. To create the link, Taara’s devices search each other, detect the other’s rays, and lock in like a handshake to create a high-bandwidth connection.

For a long time, wireless optical communication (WOC) has not been considered a viable option because conditions such as fog and haze, or interruptions such as birds flying in front of the signal, compromise the reliability of the signal. bottom. Over the past few years, we have been working to overcome some of these challenges in three important ways.

Improved pointing and tracking capabilities: Imagine pointing a chopstick-width ray with sufficient accuracy to hit a 5 cm target (a quarter of the size of the United States) 10 km away. That is the accuracy required for the signal to be strong and reliable. Over the past few years, we have improved our atmospheric detection, mirror control, and motion detection capabilities to allow Taara devices to automatically adapt to changes in the environment and maintain this accurate connection. Mitigating changes in the environment: The bumpy reality of operational technology in the real world means that we had to find a creative way to adapt automatically to changes in the environment. By automatically adjusting the amount of laser output to be transmitted and the bit processing method, the reliability of the link has been greatly improved. Combining these technologies with better pointing and tracking capabilities, there is no interruption in service when Taara’s beam is affected by haze, light rain, or birds (or curious monkeys). bottom. Development of network planning tools: Places like I Left My Heart San San may not be the ideal place to use WOC, but there are many places around the world with ideal weather conditions for Taara’s links. I have. We have developed a network planning tool that estimates WOC availability based on factors such as weather, so you can install Taara links in the best place. The map below shows the global visibility criteria for WOC performance. Areas in the red are promising locations with annual availability of over 99%.

Better tracking accuracy, automated environmental response, and better planning tools help Taara’s links provide reliable, high-speed bandwidth where fibers are unreachable, and traditionally provide connectivity. Helps connect communities that are isolated from the way. We are really excited about these advances and look forward to further developing them as we continue to develop and improve Taara’s features.

Demonstration of Taara’s pointing and tracking system to find optical alignment.

Global visibility requirements for WOC performance.

If 99% is actually 100 times better

In most cases, being able to provide high-speed Internet (up to 20 Gbps) is far more than millions of people miss the benefits of connectivity, as the economics of laying hundreds of kilometers of cable on the ground are simply lost. A great option for. Do not stack. My team and I are pleased to bring these technological advances to the banks of the Congo River and help the people of Brazzaville and Kinshasa connect faster and more affordably. This initiative is part of an overall effort with Econet and its subsidiaries to extend and enhance affordable Hi-Speed ​​Internet to communities across sub-Saharan African networks. If you are a network or internet provider who wants to investigate how Taara’s technology can help fill critical gaps in your network, please contact us.

